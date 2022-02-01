"I am someone who doesn't back off from responsibility" - Krunal Pandya looking forward to IPL 2022 challenge

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has asserted that he is looking forward to making an impact in IPL 2022 for the franchise that picks him at the mega auction.

The 30-year-old was released by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He had a poor 2021 season, scoring only 143 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 116.26 and claiming just five wickets at an economy rate of 7.98.

Speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on his YouTube show “Auction Reels”, the cricketer said he is ready to take responsibility for his new IPL team as a senior player. He stated:

“I am looking forward to it. It has been six IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians. I have been part of three IPL trophies. Definitely, wherever I go I will share my experience. I am someone who doesn’t back off from responsibility. I like pressure situations. When I practice, I don't train for easy situations. I work hard for those tough battles, where I can win games for my team.”

Krunal is among the 48 players who have registered their names in the highest bracket of ₹2 crore. The BCCI on Tuesday announced the complete list of shortlisted players for the mega auction, which will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

“Sometimes numbers don’t justify what you have done” - Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder has been under the scanner over his below-par performances for MI in the last couple of seasons. Krunal, though, countered that numbers don’t always tell the true story. He explained:

“What I have felt is that I have always got better every year. Sometimes the numbers don’t justify what you have done or whether you are getting better or not. In a T20 format, every situation is different. How you have been used also matters a lot in a way.”

Pointing out that his role with MI has changed over the years, he elaborated:

“The first four seasons that I played, my role was completely different, where I was batting higher in the order. Last two seasons, my role was way different in terms of a batter, where Pollard and Hardik were going upfront. I don’t focus on the result-oriented things. I focus on the process - whether I am getting better as a player and as a human being.”

Having made his debut in 2016, Krunal has featured in 84 IPL matches and has scored 1143 runs apart from claiming 51 wickets.

