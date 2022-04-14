"Kuch to sharam karo janaab!" - Fans roast Vijay Shankar for another failure with GT in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar once again failed to repay the faith shown in him by the team management at No.3. The 31-year-old scored just two runs off seven deliveries and couldn't give the Titans the start they needed.
Vijay Shankar was unfit for the last two games and that gave young Sai Sudharsan a chance in the playing XI. The young southpaw was impressive in the two games that he played, but the GT team management trusted Shankar to deliver, being the senior pro back into the team.
However, fans on Twitter were perplexed to see Vijay Shankar get an opportunity ahead of Sudharsan against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Some feel the 31-year-old is just not good enough to represent the Titans and reckon he should be dropped. Here are some of the reactions:
Wickets of Wade, Vijay Shankar gave RR perfect start
RR would have struggled to find early wickets, given the fact that they were without their strike bowler Trent Boult for the game against GT. However, the Royals began well with the ball. Matthew Wade looked in good touch having smashed three boundaries, but unfortunately got run-out.
Vijay Shankar continued to struggle at No.3 and RR had the quick wickets they needed in the powerplay. Star batter Shubman Gill was also struggling for timing. However, skipper Hardik Pandya once again took the responsibility of taking his team out of trouble with the bat.
The 28-year-old looked to be at his belligerent best and after Gill's wicket, formed an important partnership with young Abhinav Manohar. Despite Manohar departing for a well-made 43, Pandya continued on his merry way and got another reliable partner in David Miller.
The South African southpaw was undergoing a lean patch with the bat. However, he showed what he is capable of by smashing RR bowlers to all parts of the ground.
Miller's explosive 31* and Pandya's sensational 87* has taken GT to a highly competitive total of 192/4 in their 20 overs. With the kind of bowling attack that they have, the Titans would back themselves to defend the target.
RR, on the other hand, will know that they have some in-form batters and a good start to the chase could well set themselves up for a victory.