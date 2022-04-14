"Kuch to sharam karo janaab!" - Fans roast Vijay Shankar for another failure with GT in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar once again failed to repay the faith shown in him by the team management at No.3. The 31-year-old scored just two runs off seven deliveries and couldn't give the Titans the start they needed.

Vijay Shankar was unfit for the last two games and that gave young Sai Sudharsan a chance in the playing XI. The young southpaw was impressive in the two games that he played, but the GT team management trusted Shankar to deliver, being the senior pro back into the team.

However, fans on Twitter were perplexed to see Vijay Shankar get an opportunity ahead of Sudharsan against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Some feel the 31-year-old is just not good enough to represent the Titans and reckon he should be dropped. Here are some of the reactions:

Jeet Vachharajani @Jeetv27



GT doing things that will give you a BT. I want to see if we will ever see a day in IPL when Vijay Shankar makes a 25-ball 50 batting in the top-order.GT doing things that will give you a BT. I want to see if we will ever see a day in IPL when Vijay Shankar makes a 25-ball 50 batting in the top-order.GT doing things that will give you a BT.🙈

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#RRvGT Would like to know the thinking behind replacing Sai Sudharsan with Vijay Shankar when he replaced Vijay two games back. Would like to know the thinking behind replacing Sai Sudharsan with Vijay Shankar when he replaced Vijay two games back.#RRvGT

cric_madness @cric_bazz @mufaddal_vohra Even Gayle at age of 50 can play better than Vijay Shankar and can win orange cap . Worst batting by Shankar @mufaddal_vohra Even Gayle at age of 50 can play better than Vijay Shankar and can win orange cap . Worst batting by Shankar

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Big 2022 and an IPL side thinks Vijay Shankar is a T20 number 3! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Big 2022 and an IPL side thinks Vijay Shankar is a T20 number 3! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

frozen🥶 @ein_scofield



#RRvsGT Vijay Shankar was picked by a franchise but not Raina Vijay Shankar was picked by a franchise but not Raina😳😳#RRvsGT https://t.co/4UjPNM3k8n

BALAJI @deep_extracover If Aparajith had got even half of Vijay Shankar's chances in IPL, he would have surely made it count. Even Indrajith for that matter tbh. If Aparajith had got even half of Vijay Shankar's chances in IPL, he would have surely made it count. Even Indrajith for that matter tbh.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS All cliche and no inputs on what Vijay Shankar offers with bat and ball, why not stick with Sai or whatever, whateverjust say what is heard often and don't worry as nobody cares about quality. All cliche and no inputs on what Vijay Shankar offers with bat and ball, why not stick with Sai or whatever, whateverjust say what is heard often and don't worry as nobody cares about quality.

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

#IPL2022 Vijay Shankar's only contribution to cricket is helping make a legend out of Dinesh Karthik in the Nidahas Trophy final. Vijay Shankar's only contribution to cricket is helping make a legend out of Dinesh Karthik in the Nidahas Trophy final.#IPL2022

Vijay Jaiswal @puntasticVU Vijay Shankar's wicket getting celebrated is his biggest achievement Vijay Shankar's wicket getting celebrated is his biggest achievement

Sonu @71willcome Why Vijay Shankar is playing for any team? Why Vijay Shankar is playing for any team?

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#RRvGT Lucknow Super Giants were quick to drop Manish Pandey once they realized that he doesn't really fit into their batting lineup. Gujarat Titans are still playing Vijay Shankar & Matthew Wade even after so many failures. It's time to replace them with Sudharsan & Gurbaz now. Lucknow Super Giants were quick to drop Manish Pandey once they realized that he doesn't really fit into their batting lineup. Gujarat Titans are still playing Vijay Shankar & Matthew Wade even after so many failures. It's time to replace them with Sudharsan & Gurbaz now.#RRvGT

Narbavi @Narbavi I cannot believe Vijay Shankar has screwed another golden opportunity here.



What's worse is he doesn't even have any established names on the bench pushing for his spot. So there is no real pressure and yet he keeps failing. I cannot believe Vijay Shankar has screwed another golden opportunity here. What's worse is he doesn't even have any established names on the bench pushing for his spot. So there is no real pressure and yet he keeps failing.

Meme Raja @Meme_Raaja



#IPL2022 #GTvRR Dropping Sai Sudarshan For 3D Vijay Shankar Anna 🥲 What a Move by Gujarat Titans Dropping Sai Sudarshan For 3D Vijay Shankar Anna 🥲 What a Move by Gujarat Titans 🔥#IPL2022 #GTvRR https://t.co/cDCaBE43uF

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak What was Gujarat trying to achieve by bringing Vijay Shankar back in the XI? What was Gujarat trying to achieve by bringing Vijay Shankar back in the XI?

Shubham @kyalikhuyar_

#IPL2022 So Vijay Shankar is still playing cricket?? So Vijay Shankar is still playing cricket??#IPL2022 https://t.co/weWHCteAQN

🅺🆁🅸🆂🅷 @Krish2685



Sai Sudarshan:- 2 matches - 46 runs with SR of 118



And they dropped Sai Sudarshan for Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar:- 3 matches - 19 runs with SR of 57Sai Sudarshan:- 2 matches - 46 runs with SR of 118And they dropped Sai Sudarshan for Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar:- 3 matches - 19 runs with SR of 57 Sai Sudarshan:- 2 matches - 46 runs with SR of 118And they dropped Sai Sudarshan for Vijay Shankar 😐

Wickets of Wade, Vijay Shankar gave RR perfect start

RR would have struggled to find early wickets, given the fact that they were without their strike bowler Trent Boult for the game against GT. However, the Royals began well with the ball. Matthew Wade looked in good touch having smashed three boundaries, but unfortunately got run-out.

Vijay Shankar continued to struggle at No.3 and RR had the quick wickets they needed in the powerplay. Star batter Shubman Gill was also struggling for timing. However, skipper Hardik Pandya once again took the responsibility of taking his team out of trouble with the bat.

The 28-year-old looked to be at his belligerent best and after Gill's wicket, formed an important partnership with young Abhinav Manohar. Despite Manohar departing for a well-made 43, Pandya continued on his merry way and got another reliable partner in David Miller.

The South African southpaw was undergoing a lean patch with the bat. However, he showed what he is capable of by smashing RR bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Miller's explosive 31* and Pandya's sensational 87* has taken GT to a highly competitive total of 192/4 in their 20 overs. With the kind of bowling attack that they have, the Titans would back themselves to defend the target.

RR, on the other hand, will know that they have some in-form batters and a good start to the chase could well set themselves up for a victory.

