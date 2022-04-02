"Kya Kiye? Koot Diye!" - Fans erupt as Jos Buttler punishes MI again with sensational hundred in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star opener Jos Buttler brought up his second IPL hundred on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has put his team in an excellent position at the end of their first innings. The 31-year-old more often than not is at his best against MI and has once again proved to be a menace for the opposition.

Jos Buttler scored 100 off just 68 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, and smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. It was due to his sensational batting that despite losing some wickets at the death, RR still posted a mammoth total of 193/8 in their 20 overs.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Buttler at his belligerent best once again against MI. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler the current Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022 with 135 runs. Jos Buttler the current Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022 with 135 runs. https://t.co/i6WJ0Vkn8X

Prithvi @Puneite_ Jos Buttler now averages 100 against Mumbai Indians. Jos Buttler now averages 100 against Mumbai Indians.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Buttler doesn't get much hype in IPL. Buttler doesn't get much hype in IPL.

Morgan @callouswayne Repeat after me,

Jos Buttler the greatest t20 opener of all time. Repeat after me,Jos Buttler the greatest t20 opener of all time. https://t.co/tTkEdKzAMq

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out for for the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. How’s the Jos.. high, very high sir!A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out for for the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. #MIvsRR How’s the Jos.. high, very high sir! A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out for for the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. #MIvsRR https://t.co/tqKu16Ayjr

Manya @CSKian716 Saturday afternoon and a Jos Buttler show. Can't ask for many things better than this. Saturday afternoon and a Jos Buttler show. Can't ask for many things better than this.

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ After a tough winter in test cricket for England fans, there's just something so therapeutic about watching Jos Buttler absolutely tonk a white ball. After a tough winter in test cricket for England fans, there's just something so therapeutic about watching Jos Buttler absolutely tonk a white ball.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Buttler may have 1000 problem but scoring against Mumbai Indians ain't one of them. Buttler may have 1000 problem but scoring against Mumbai Indians ain't one of them.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_



He reminds us every match he plays against us that we shouldn’t have let him go.



Our bowling attack is so poor. We’re doomed this season.



#MIvRR | #IPL2022 Jos Buttler with a century against Mumbai Indians 🙂He reminds us every match he plays against us that we shouldn’t have let him go.Our bowling attack is so poor. We’re doomed this season. Jos Buttler with a century against Mumbai Indians 🙂He reminds us every match he plays against us that we shouldn’t have let him go.Our bowling attack is so poor. We’re doomed this season. #MIvRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/Yt0LD48vFV

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#IPL2022 Heh, I am fairly certain Jos Buttler didn't start to celebrate till MI decided to review just so that they use up one. Smart fellow. Heh, I am fairly certain Jos Buttler didn't start to celebrate till MI decided to review just so that they use up one. Smart fellow. #IPL2022

Urvi Shah @unikurvi



#MIvRR #IPL2022 No matter how much I love to watch Jos Buttler bat, not against MI yaaa No matter how much I love to watch Jos Buttler bat, not against MI yaaa 😭🙈 #MIvRR #IPL2022

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Jos Buttler's Last 5 Innings against Mumbai Indians:-



94*(53).

89(43).

70(44).

41(32).

100*(66). Jos Buttler's Last 5 Innings against Mumbai Indians:-94*(53).89(43).70(44).41(32).100*(66). https://t.co/vRciYRWAEY

Jos Buttler's 100 blows MI away

Rohit Sharma won the toss and, as has been the trend so far this season, elected to bowl first. Jos Buttler began cautiously, but once Basil Thampi was introduced in the attack, the 31-year-old went after the young pacer, plundering 26 runs off his over.

RR lost wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, but skipper Sanju Samson came to the crease and formed a solid partnership with Buttler. Samson's high strike rate allowed the England star to ease into his innings.

There was no respite for MI even after the wicket of Samson, as Shimron Hetmyer played an absolute blinder, scoring 35 runs off just 14 balls. Just when a score in excess of 200 looked on the cards, MI's Mr. Dependable Jasprit Bumrah proved why he is one of the best in the business.

Bumrah removed both Hetmyer and Buttler in the same over and that opened the floodgates for RR as they lost a flurry of wickets. 194 will still be a daunting target for MI given the quality of the RR bowling attack.

Both teams will be keen to emerge on top in the powerplay in the second innings as that could go a long way in determining the winner of the game.

