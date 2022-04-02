"Kya Kiye? Koot Diye!" - Fans erupt as Jos Buttler punishes MI again with sensational hundred in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star opener Jos Buttler brought up his second IPL hundred on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has put his team in an excellent position at the end of their first innings. The 31-year-old more often than not is at his best against MI and has once again proved to be a menace for the opposition.
Jos Buttler scored 100 off just 68 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, and smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. It was due to his sensational batting that despite losing some wickets at the death, RR still posted a mammoth total of 193/8 in their 20 overs.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Buttler at his belligerent best once again against MI. Here are some of the reactions:
Jos Buttler's 100 blows MI away
Rohit Sharma won the toss and, as has been the trend so far this season, elected to bowl first. Jos Buttler began cautiously, but once Basil Thampi was introduced in the attack, the 31-year-old went after the young pacer, plundering 26 runs off his over.
RR lost wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, but skipper Sanju Samson came to the crease and formed a solid partnership with Buttler. Samson's high strike rate allowed the England star to ease into his innings.
There was no respite for MI even after the wicket of Samson, as Shimron Hetmyer played an absolute blinder, scoring 35 runs off just 14 balls. Just when a score in excess of 200 looked on the cards, MI's Mr. Dependable Jasprit Bumrah proved why he is one of the best in the business.
Bumrah removed both Hetmyer and Buttler in the same over and that opened the floodgates for RR as they lost a flurry of wickets. 194 will still be a daunting target for MI given the quality of the RR bowling attack.
Both teams will be keen to emerge on top in the powerplay in the second innings as that could go a long way in determining the winner of the game.
