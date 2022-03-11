IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga to be Rajasthan Royals' fast-bowling coach, Paddy Upton returns as "Team Catalyst"

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have kicked off their IPL 2022 preparations by making two new appointments in the coaching department. Former Sri Lankan and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Lasith Malinga will be the franchise's fast-bowling coach, while decorated coach Paddy Upton will return in a unique role as the "Team Catalyst".

The highest wicket-taker (170) in IPL history, Malinga will bring in a wealth of experience with him to the RR camp. He'll work with an exciting fast-bowling group comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Speaking on the appointment, Malinga said he feels wonderful about returning to the T20 league and is honored to join the inaugural champions. He explained:

"It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game-plans and their overall development. I’ve made some very special memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey.”

Meanwhile, Upton previously worked as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals from 2013-15 and then again in 2019. He was the mental conditioning coach for Team India at the 2011 ODI World Cup and South Africa's performance director during their brilliant run from 2011 to 2014.

As "Team Catalyst", he'll work towards team integration and mental conditioning of RR players.

Kumar Sangakkara upbeat on Lasith Malinga's addition to the Rajasthan Royals set-up

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lanka’s legend Lasith Malinga as their new fast bowling coach 🏏 #IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lanka’s legend Lasith Malinga as their new fast bowling coach 🏏#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/lwKy1x2Fo2

Malinga and Upton will join director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, assistant coach Trevor Penney, strategy, development, and performance director Zubin Bharucha and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik in the RR backroom team.

Speaking on his compatriot's appointment, Sangakkara said Rajasthan Royals are "delighted" to have Malinga on board and believe that his compatriot's presence could benefit the team. He stated:

“Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all-time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground, and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from. We have some of the best fast bowlers in our squad and we are delighted that they will have the chance to work with Lasith and get to learn and develop further.”

The Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of the season on March 29 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Samya Majumdar