×
Create
Notifications

"Let Gaikwad take rest for three games with family" - Harbhajan Singh on CSK opener's record in IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) has mustered just a couple of runs in three games in IPL 2022 so far. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) has mustered just a couple of runs in three games in IPL 2022 so far. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 09, 2022 01:14 PM IST
News

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is a bit surprised by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggles in the initial games of every IPL season.

The 25-year-old has scored just two runs in three games so far this season and has generally tended to start slow each time he has featured in the league.

In his first IPL season in 2020, Gaikwad scored just five runs in the first three games, while he managed just 20 in the first three games of the IPL 2021 season. Harbhajan Singh jokingly advised Gaikwad to be rested for the first three games of each season as he tends to bring his best out from the fourth game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Harbhajan Singh is hopeful that Gaikwad will find his form soon as he believes the 25-year-old is a terrific batter. He said:

"If I was a member of the team management, I would have said 'Let him (Gaikwad) take rest for three games with his family, bring him straight into the fourth game. Why waste the first three games?' Let's hope that he finds form because we know that he is a quality player and has great ability in his batting."
Guru Shishyan at the nets! 👨‍🏫#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 https://t.co/EAF72suCOs

CSK are missing a quality leg-spinner: Harbhajan Singh

CSK are definitely struggling with their bowling due to the absence of star pacer Deepak Chahar. However, Harbhajan Singh believes the Men in Yellow are also missing the presence of a quality leg-spinner like Imran Tahir.

Although skipper Ravindra Jadeja is a handy spinning option, Singh reckons there isn't enough pressure created by the bowlers at the other end. He opined:

"I think the one thing that is missing in the CSK camp is a quality leg spinner. Imran Tahir used to bowl brilliantly and pick wickets. Ravindra Jadeja needs a partner who can bowl with him in tandem."

The 41-year-old feels that if CSK had a good leg-spinner who could create pressure, Jadeja would have benefited from it. Harbhajan Singh added:

"If the pressure is created in tandem then even Jadeja can pick wickets. Batters are trying to play out Jadeja by taking singles and doubles and are looking to attack other bowlers. So they are missing Deepak Chahar and a good spinner."
Also Read Article Continues below

The Super Kings do have a leg-spinning option in Mumbai's young Prashant Solanki. It will be interesting to see what changes CSK make to their team to get their first win of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash today (April 9).

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी