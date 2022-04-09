"Let Gaikwad take rest for three games with family" - Harbhajan Singh on CSK opener's record in IPL

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is a bit surprised by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggles in the initial games of every IPL season.

The 25-year-old has scored just two runs in three games so far this season and has generally tended to start slow each time he has featured in the league.

In his first IPL season in 2020, Gaikwad scored just five runs in the first three games, while he managed just 20 in the first three games of the IPL 2021 season. Harbhajan Singh jokingly advised Gaikwad to be rested for the first three games of each season as he tends to bring his best out from the fourth game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Harbhajan Singh is hopeful that Gaikwad will find his form soon as he believes the 25-year-old is a terrific batter. He said:

"If I was a member of the team management, I would have said 'Let him (Gaikwad) take rest for three games with his family, bring him straight into the fourth game. Why waste the first three games?' Let's hope that he finds form because we know that he is a quality player and has great ability in his batting."

CSK are missing a quality leg-spinner: Harbhajan Singh

CSK are definitely struggling with their bowling due to the absence of star pacer Deepak Chahar. However, Harbhajan Singh believes the Men in Yellow are also missing the presence of a quality leg-spinner like Imran Tahir.

Although skipper Ravindra Jadeja is a handy spinning option, Singh reckons there isn't enough pressure created by the bowlers at the other end. He opined:

"I think the one thing that is missing in the CSK camp is a quality leg spinner. Imran Tahir used to bowl brilliantly and pick wickets. Ravindra Jadeja needs a partner who can bowl with him in tandem."

The 41-year-old feels that if CSK had a good leg-spinner who could create pressure, Jadeja would have benefited from it. Harbhajan Singh added:

"If the pressure is created in tandem then even Jadeja can pick wickets. Batters are trying to play out Jadeja by taking singles and doubles and are looking to attack other bowlers. So they are missing Deepak Chahar and a good spinner."

The Super Kings do have a leg-spinning option in Mumbai's young Prashant Solanki. It will be interesting to see what changes CSK make to their team to get their first win of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash today (April 9).

