“You can’t just highlight Virat” - Lisa Sthalekar feels RCB batters have let the team down in IPL 2022 

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar reckons that the batting department, especially the top order, has let the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) down in a big way in IPL 2022. She pointed out that while the focus has been heavily on Virat Kohli’s failures, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell also haven’t been consistent enough.

Bangalore are in fifth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having registered seven wins in 13 games. However, they have a poor net run rate of -0.323. They will need to win their last league clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday and then hope that the Delhi Capitals (DC) go down against the Mumbai Indians (MI). A win in their last league match would take Bangalore to 16 while a defeat for Delhi would mean their finish on 14 points.

Analyzing RCB’s precarious scenario in the ongoing IPL edition, Sthalekar told Cricbuzz:

“We say this every year about Bangalore. Look at their list, look at their names. The thing for them is that they have just struggled to score runs at the top. They haven’t been consistent enough. Not only Virat but Faf (du Plessis), Glenn Maxwell, You can’t just highlight Virat. There are other players as well who haven’t fired.”

While Kohli has scored 236 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.67 and a strike rate of 113.46, Du Plessis has 399 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 132.56. Maxwell, meanwhile, has managed 228 runs in 10 games, averaging 25.33 with a strike rate of 166.42.

“Hasaranga has been excellent” - Sthalekar impressed with RCB’s bowling

According to Sthalekar, Bangalore’s bowling has done a very good job for the franchise even as the batters have constantly let them down. The 42-year-old commented:

“Their bowlers have been good. Josh Hazlewood went for plenty last game. But (overall) their bowlers have done well, be it Mohammed Siraj or Harshal Patel. (Wanindu) Hasaranga has been excellent. It’s just runs at the top for me.”

Leg-spinner Hasaranga is the second-leading wicket taker in IPL 2022. He has claimed 23 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 14.65 and an economy rate of 7.48. Harshal has picked up 18 scalps in 12 games and Hazlewood 13 from nine.

