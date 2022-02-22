"Loving my new hairstyle" - Team India's Shikhar Dhawan flaunts his new look 

While team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has often been spotted rocking a buzz cut hairstyle, he has never shied away from adding new twists to the same from time to time. The cricket star is set to dazzle fans once again with yet another edgy look.

The 36-year-old posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (February 22) to give his followers a glimpse of his new hairdo. The southpaw could be seen sporting a new variation of his signature short hair look.

Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story:

"Loving my new hairstyle"

Image source: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram story

The seasoned campaigner was last seen in action in India's three-match home ODI series against West Indies. He was among the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 just four days ahead of the ODI rubber.

He featured in the third and final match of the series. However, he failed to make an impact in the encounter as he managed just 10 runs from 26 deliveries.

Shikhar Dhawan to ply his trade for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

The left-handed batter has emerged as one of the top performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. As expected, many franchises expressed interest in signing the veteran opener at the IPL 2022 auction.

Dhawan's ex-franchise Delhi Capitals were engaged in a frantic bidding war against Rajasthan Royals. However, Punjab Kings made a late entry and ultimately signed the player for ₹8.25 crore.

He is the second-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league's history. Dhawan has 5784 runs to his name from 192 matches at a strike rate of 126.64.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Shah Rukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Wrirrick Chatterjee, Bhaltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

