"As soon as the match finished, I called her up" - LSG pacer Avesh Khan dedicates match-winning IPL 2022 performance against SRH to hospitalized mother

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan has dedicated his match-winning performance in the IPL 2022 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to his mother, who is currently hospitalized.

Avesh, 25, returned with superb figures of four for 24 in the match against SRH at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. He dismissed both Hyderabad openers, Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma, and returned at the death to claim the scalps of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad off consecutive deliveries. Courtesy of the LSG pacer’s brilliant spell, SRH failed to chase down 170, losing the contest by 12 runs.

In an interaction with LSG teammate Deepak Hooda in a video uploaded to IPLT20.COM, the pacer said:

“I would like to dedicate this performance to my mother, who is currently hospitalized. I got a lot of support from there as well. As soon as the match finished, I called her up and interacted on video call. I asked her if she is okay. With God's grace, she is fine. I want to dedicate this (performance) to my mother.”

LSG batted first in the match after losing the toss. They recovered from 27 for three to reach 169 for seven, courtesy of fifties from Deepak Hooda and skipper KL Rahul. On the bowling front, apart from Avesh, pacer Jason Holder (3/34) and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (2/27) also returned with impressive figures.

How Deepak Hooda’s advice helped Avesh Khan plot Kane Williamson’s dismissal

Apart from scoring a counter-attacking fifty, Hooda’s advice to Avesh helped the LSG pacer in planning the dismissal of SRH skipper Kane Williamson. The Hyderabad captain was dismissed for 16, trying to paddle a delivery round the corner.

Crediting Hooda for his inputs, the LSG pacer told the all-rounder:

“During the innings break, you informed me that the ball doesn't bounce here as much as it does on red soil. I kept that thing in mind. And you told me there is sticky bounce. So I kept varying the pace and got Williamson's wicket.”

After Williamson fell for a run-a-ball 16, SRH stumbled to 95 for four. Although Rahul Tripathi (44) and Nicholas Pooran (34) gave them hope, Hyderabad were eventually restricted to 157 for nine.

