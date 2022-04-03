Luvnith Sisodia ruled out of IPL 2022; RCB announce replacement

In a disappointing development for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team's uncapped wicket-keeper batter Luvnith Sisodia has been ruled out of IPL 2022. As per a statement issued by IPL, Rajat Patidar has replaced him in the squad.

The 22-year-old Sisodia received a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2022 auction. He was the team's back-up wicketkeeping option. However, before the Karnataka lad could play his maiden IPL game, he was ruled out of the competition.

While the exact nature of his injury not known yet, a statement from IPL reads as follows:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh."

Sisodia did not have much experience under his belt, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore scouts must have noticed some special talent in him. For the record, Sisodia has played four innings in his T20 career, scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 140.62.

Who is Rajat Patidar? All you need to know about Luvnith Sisodia's replacement in IPL 2022

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut last year for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. Despite his decent performances in domestic matches, Patidar surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction in February.

Last year, he scored 71 runs in four innings for RCB, with his highest score being 31. Patidar could be a solid addition in the top order of the Bangalore-based franchise in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see how many games he gets to play this year.

