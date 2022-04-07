"Marcus Stoinis always used to make Ricky Ponting wait"- Mohammad Kaif shares stories from his time at DC amid IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Mohammad Kaif was the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and has many memories of being a part of a franchise that enjoyed huge success from 2019 to 2021.

While talking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif spoke about how former DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis used to be just on time and make head coach Ricky Ponting wait in the team bus.

Stoinis was quite a character and loved to take his coffee wherever he went. This is what the 41-year-old had to say about the Aussie star:

"Last to the team bus was Marcus Stoinis. With a coffee mug in his hand, he used to come running and used to be dot on time. He always used to make Ricky Ponting wait and used to be just on time."

Rishabh Pant just loves batting: Mohammad Kaif

Another player that Mohammad Kaif spoke about was DC skipper Rishabh Pant. While Pant is seen as a happy-go-lucky character, the 41-year-old revealed the the DC captain was disciplined when it came to being on time in meetings and on the team bus.

However, the 24-year-old used to love batting in the nets and made everyone wait until he batted to his heart's content. Here's what Kaif had to say about Pant:

"Since he became captain, Rishabh Pant always used to be on time in meetings. He was on time always despite people feeling that he might not be on time. I never saw him late on bus or in meetings. Yes, but during batting in the nets, he used to make everyone wait. He just loves batting."

DC will face the in-form Lucknow Super Giants in their third game of the season on Thursday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy