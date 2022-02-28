IPL 2022 matches in Maharashtra likely to have 25 percent crowd - Reports

If all goes well, crowds are set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, though not in full capacity. Apparently, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray met Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials on Sunday and agreed to allow 25 percent crowd for the T20 tournament.

Keeping the threat of COVID-19 in mind, the organizers had earlier decided to conduct all 70 league matches across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. While Mumbai will be hosting 55 games, Pune has been given the responsibility of 15 matches.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Thackeray promised all help to MCA officials during the meeting and also agreed to the proposal to allow 25 percent crowd capacity.

The move comes in the wake of declining COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Only two deaths have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours and less than 1000 new cases have been registered. A few days back, the government also announced that schools in Mumbai will resume offline from March 2 with full attendance.

The IPL will be returning to India after the second half of the 2021 edition had to be shifted to the UAE. The first half in India had to be suspended due to COVID-19 cases in multiple franchise camps. Before that, the 2020 edition was held entirely in the UAE without spectators.

Crowds are gradually beginning to return to stadiums in India. The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dharamsala saw 10,000 spectators in attendance. The 1st India-Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, starting March 4 (Virat Kohli’s 100th Test), will be played behind closed doors. However, the 2nd Test in Bangalore will allow 50 percent crowd.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said:

"Yes, we have come a full circle. It was in Dharamsala where the Covid threat to Indian cricket started in 2020. It halted the game there. Subsequently the matches in Lucknow and Kolkata also got called off due to the Coronavirus threat. We are glad that cricket with crowds got revived from Dharamsala itself. It was great to see the enthusiasm of the crowds for both the games. I hope there is no stopping Indian cricket from here.”

India hammered Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match T20I series that concluded on Sunday.

IPL 2022 format tweaked

The upcoming edition of the IPL will see a twist in the format with the addition of two new franchises. The 10 teams have been divided into two virtual groups of five each.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group A. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

Details NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season.Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022.league matches to be played acrossvenues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.Details 🚨 NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season.Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022. 7⃣0⃣ league matches to be played across 4⃣ venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.Details 🔽

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group, they will play only once during the season.

There has been no change in the playoffs format for IPL 2022, which will be held from March 26 to May 29.

Edited by Prem Deshpande