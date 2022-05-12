"Maybe he won't even be there next year" - Aakash Chopra baffled with CSK's handling of Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja might not feature for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next season.

The 33-year-old had a torrid time this season, first as captain where he lost six out of his eight games. Though his bowling and fielding seemed to marginally improve after he stepped down from the captaincy, his form with the bat continued to be woeful.

Although Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2022 season with an injury, Aakash Chopra feels there might be a lot going on behind the scenes for CSK. He referred to the situation with Suresh Raina last season as an example.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, this is what Aakash Chopra had to say while previewing the game between CSK and the Mumbai Indians (MI):

"Jaddu (Jadeja) won't be there for this match. But I am getting a thought that maybe he won't even be there next year. This happens in the Chennai camp that you don't exactly know what has happened to the player when he is injured or gets dropped. A similar thing happened to Suresh Raina in 2021. After some games, they suddenly left him out."

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL Official Announcement:



Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! Official Announcement:Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja 📢 Official Announcement: Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja

"Chennai will need to keep on winning to have any chance of progressing ahead" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's playoff chances

CSK are still mathematically alive in the competition, but only as long as they win each of their remaining games. Aakash Chopra feels the game against MI might be tricky as both teams have had great rivalry and some close contests over the years. He stated:

"Chennai will need to keep on winning to have any chance of progressing ahead. There is a mathematical chance, but for that to happen, winning is important. Everything starts with the fact that they have to win games. Whenever they play Mumbai, the games are tough but interesting too."

MI will play for pride, but also look to knock their arch-rivals out of the tournament by winning tonight (May 12) at the Wankhede Stadium.

