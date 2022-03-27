IPL 2022 Memes: Top 10 funny DC vs MI memes from today's match

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note by defeating Mumbai Indians by four wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Ishan Kishan's half-century went in vain as a spectacular seventh-wicket partnership between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav guided DC home.

Chasing 178 runs to open their account in the IPL 2022 points table, Delhi Capitals got off to a decent start. Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert added 30 runs for the first wicket in 3.3 overs. But double strikes from Murugan Ashwin and Basil Thampi brought DC down to 72/5 in 9.4 overs.

Soon after, Shardul Thakur lost his wicket as well. It looked like the Mumbai Indians would defend the total successfully. However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav stitched up an unbeaten 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket to deny MI a victory.

DC needed 41 runs off their last four overs. Yadav and Patel attacked Daniel Sams and Basil Thampi. They scored 37 runs off those two overs. Patel then sealed the deal with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to field first. Kishan and Rohit Sharma started well for the Mumbai Indians with a 67-run opening stand. Sharma departed to the pavilion after a 32-ball 41, but Kishan remained not out till the end and scored 81 runs off 48 balls.

None of the other MI batters could impress much, but contributions from Sharma and Kishan ensured that the team finished with 177 runs on the board. Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler from the Delhi Capitals team. The left-arm wrist spinner returned with figures of 3/18 in four overs.

Edited by Aditya Singh