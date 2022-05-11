“It’s easy to pick up your phone and write something” - MI opener Ishan Kishan brushes aside criticism over poor form in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ishan Kishan has brushed aside criticism over his poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The left-handed batter claimed that he is not bothered about what people are saying or writing about him.

The 23-year-old keeper-batter was the most expensive purchase at the IPL 2022 auction in February. He was bought by MI for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. Kishan began the tournament in fine fashion, striking two half-centuries before going off the boil. In 11 matches so far, he has scored 321 runs at an average of 32.10 and a strike rate of 117.15.

Kishan will be seen in action when Mumbai take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, May 12. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the young talent downplayed the excessive criticism over his underwhelming performances. He commented:

"Sir, I don’t check what people are saying. From the outside, you can say anything you want because you are not in the players’ situations. It’s easy to pick up your phone and write something. I don’t get bothered by what people comment on social media. If they get joy in writing such stuff, then let it be. I don’t get bothered.”

After a string of low scores, the Mumbai opener seems to be rediscovering his touch with the willow. In the franchise’s last two matches, he has scored 45 and 51, respectively.

“You don’t have to think about the price tag” - Ishan Kishan on advice from Rohit and Virat

With the tag of the most expensive purchase of the IPL 2022 auction, there was always going to be additional pressure on Kishan. The batter did not deny the same but asserted that chatting with senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped him focus in the right direction. He explained:

"The pressure of the price tag will be on you for a maximum of one to two days after the auction. But at this level, you have to understand that ‘I can’t keep such things in mind and I only have to focus on how to help my team win’. When I spoke to Rohit bhai, or even to Virat Kohli bhai during the game against RCB and Hardik bhai, everyone told me the same thing ‘you don’t have to think about the price tag’ because it’s not something I have asked for. The team had belief in me, so they did spend the money.”

Mumbai have faced some flak from critics for ’overspending' on Kishan. According to a few, the move forced them to compromise on the quality of the side which, in turn, hurt their IPL 2022 campaign.

