“There has to be a question mark over his position in CSK going forward” - Michael Vaughan on Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons there is uncertainty over all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He asserted that it might not be a bad thing since the change could be good both for the player and the franchise.

On Wednesday, Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining IPL 2022 matches due to a rib injury he sustained during the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4. The 33-year-old had a poor campaign with both the bat and ball and dropped a few catches as well.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the cricketer has been released from the bio-bubble as the franchise did not want to risk his injury further. Reacting to the development, Vaughan told Cricbuzz that the manner in which things have unfolded this season, Jadeja and CSK might not be on the same page for the next edition. He stated:

“There has to be a question mark over his position in CSK going forward. If it is that Jadeja has had a bit of a fallout because of the captaincy or whether he is injured, we have to wait and see what that is. It might be coming to, maybe, the end of Jadeja at Chennai. Things come to an end sometimes, and a change can be good for both the franchise and the players.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will miss the rest of the IPL season with an injury.



Wishing Ravindra Jadeja a quick recovery!



📸: IPL



#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter BREAKINGChennai Super Kings have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will miss the rest of the IPL season with an injury.Wishing Ravindra Jadeja a quick recovery!📸: IPL 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will miss the rest of the IPL season with an injury. Wishing Ravindra Jadeja a quick recovery! 💪📸: IPL#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/rs2z6PZhhY

A couple of days ahead of IPL 2022, the Chennai franchise revealed that MS Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. However, the all-rounder found the additional responsibility too much to handle. After eight games, Dhoni was handed back the leadership duties of the team.

“Don’t know how much he has been affected by the captaincy” - Vaughan on Jadeja’s IPL 2022 performance

Reflecting on the prolific all-rounder’s poor numbers in IPL 2022, Vaughan stated that multiple factors could be responsible for it. He commented:

“I don’t know what his injury is. I don’t know how much he has been affected by the captaincy. I am also not sure how much he has been affected by bubble life. You’ve got to remember these players are in bubbles and it’s just driving some players mad. They just can’t cope with it…”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Pretty sure, he will be back stronger next year



📸: IPL



#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter Not the best of IPL seasons for Ravindra JadejaPretty sure, he will be back stronger next year📸: IPL Not the best of IPL seasons for Ravindra Jadeja 😣Pretty sure, he will be back stronger next year 💪📸: IPL#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Tx30LlPpFH

The CSK star featured in 10 IPL 2022 matches, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 118.37. With his left-arm spin, he claimed five wickets at an average of 49.60.

Edited by Samya Majumdar