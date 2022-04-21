×
"MS Dhoni owns Kieron Pollard!" - Twitter goes berserk as Dhoni outsmarts Pollard once again in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni (L) foxed Kieron Pollard (R) with another brilliant field placement. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 21, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Kieron Pollard couldn't quite make an impact against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and once again it was MS Dhoni's masterstroke that stopped him in his tracks on Thursday. The former CSK captain placed a fielder right behind the bowler in the deep, which led to Pollard's downfall.

The former West Indies skipper was a dangerman as far as Chennai were concerned due to his supreme record against the Men in Yellow. Kieron Pollard was looking good once again as he had already smashed Maheesh Theekshana for a monstrous six.

With Dwayne Bravo bowling well at the other end, Pollard knew he had to attack Theekshana once again. However, he could only hit the ball straight into the hands of Shivam Dube, who was standing at a straightish long-off, as set by MS Dhoni. Pollard's innings thus came to an end at 14 runs off nine balls.

Fans on Twitter were amazed to see Dhoni show off his magic as a master tactician once again. Here are some of the reactions:

Fielder moves straight for Pollard and he gets caught out exactly there.....for the third time at least vs Dhoni. Pure ego that from Pollard to try and clear that exact fielder. #MIvsCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/vWck5gr7Jc
MS Dhoni has done it again, all the credit goes to him for that Kieron Pollard wicket. 👏
This is Dhoni’s wicket. And Pollard never learns. The exact trap Dhoni uses to dismiss Polly and he took it on his ego looks like. Not so smart play by Pollard, when his team needed him the most.
The celebration from MS Dhoni says it all about Pollard's wicket. https://t.co/CGXVHldEPe
Third time Dhoni has had Pollard like this. The last time it came off, 2017 final. twitter.com/flighted_leggi… https://t.co/grT4TT2hUR
Same field placement! Same Result 💥2010 : K Pollard c Hayden b Morkel 2022 : K Pollard c Dube b Theekshana@MSDhoni #IPL2022 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/2DzHRgMZbe
Field replacement of Pollard before the wkt by Master mind MS Dhoni 🥵 https://t.co/5hhPOnoBvV
Pollard might own csk but Dhoni own Pollard 💥 https://t.co/I3RzDfAzDw
Pollard can never forget Dhoni in his entire life. Man literally did a 12 year challenge on him behind the stumps 😭😭
MS Dhoni repeated 2010 masterclass to dismiss Pollard ! 🤩💥@MSDhoni #IPL2022 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/6riVY3WtO0
Dhoni walking Pollard to pavilion https://t.co/L8cw3nk3Gi
Ms DHONI owns pollard 🐐2010. 2022. #CSK #CSKvsMi #IPL2022 https://t.co/yN14jbQSXx
A Dhoni Special. Hold that Pollard 🤣
This is iconic field placement by dhoni for pollard😎🔥#CSK #CSKvsMi #IPL2022 https://t.co/dGO88mHSpF
Dhoni masterclass do dismiss Pollard! Not the first time we have seen this type of field placement for Pollard.#IPL2022 #CSKvMI https://t.co/OFVj4fRwq3
Dube didn't move even a bit. The fied placement was so perfect from MS Dhoni against pollard. https://t.co/Rb15XiZyoE
DY Patil Stadium, CSK vs MI, Dhoni makes a field change and sets a trap for pollard, Pollard getting caught. Warra 12 years challenge.
@mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni the mastermind behind this very straight field for Pollard - back to 2010 https://t.co/1e1r9CDCoY
MS Dhoni traps Kieron Pollard again🦁2010🔄2022#CSKvsMi #IPL #Dhoni https://t.co/zP1ty4xcT2
Matthew Hayden- "This field has an MS Dhoni stamp on it"Very next ball: Pollard gets out to the field. Amazing Dhoni 💯💯💯#CSKvsMI #IPL #CSK https://t.co/zyLHIfgKsE
Everything is temporary but Dhoni setting up Pollard's wicket is permanent
MS Dhoni set field and next ball Pollard out🔥Wow wow wow😍..just too epic 🔥#Mahi🙏 #CSKvsMI #MIvsCSKhttps://t.co/Ure8fCW9kU
Dhoni setting a fielder to get Kieron Pollard, and the latter finding him is quite the Mumbai vs Chennai royalty.#MIvCSK
Pollard had that look after dismissal: "ye cheating hai! Captain should set the field, not Dhoni" 😭 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
12 years apartDhoni still setting the same field for Pollard and Pollard still getting out on that. What to say man, speechless!🥺❤️
Dhoni's plan to get Pollard out 🔥. Some things dont change!
Just showed Dhoni setting the field ao straight, and Pollard is gone the very next ball. The best leader strikes 🤣🔥.

After Kieron Pollard's departure, Tilak Varma took MI to a fighting total

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma did say at the toss that batting first could be a blessing in disguise. However, that was not to be as MI got off to a horrible start. They lost both their openers for a duck in the very first over, thanks to some excellent swing bowling from Mukesh Choudhary.

Suryakumar Yadav continued batting in a different league altogether and some missed chances from the CSK fielders gave MI hope. However, they were soon in deep trouble at 47/4, with their top four batters back in the hut.

Debutant Hrithik Shokeen was promoted ahead of Kieron Pollard to counter Chennai's spin. The youngster did a decent job of consolidating MI's innings alongside the in-form Tilak Varma. But just as the pair were about to up the ante, Dwayne Bravo struck with Shokeen's wicket.

Kieron Pollard started out in his typical patient fashion and was looking to once again haunt CSK. However, after he and Daniel Sams departed, MI were reeling at 121/7.

But Tilak Varma once again proved why he is turning out to be one of the finds of the season as he smashed an important half-century. Jaydev Unadkat also played a handy cameo of 19 off just nine balls as MI ended up getting 155/7 in their 20 overs.

With the pitch gripping a bit, it will be interesting to see if MI can finally get their first win of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी