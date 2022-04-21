"MS Dhoni owns Kieron Pollard!" - Twitter goes berserk as Dhoni outsmarts Pollard once again in IPL 2022

Kieron Pollard couldn't quite make an impact against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and once again it was MS Dhoni's masterstroke that stopped him in his tracks on Thursday. The former CSK captain placed a fielder right behind the bowler in the deep, which led to Pollard's downfall.

The former West Indies skipper was a dangerman as far as Chennai were concerned due to his supreme record against the Men in Yellow. Kieron Pollard was looking good once again as he had already smashed Maheesh Theekshana for a monstrous six.

With Dwayne Bravo bowling well at the other end, Pollard knew he had to attack Theekshana once again. However, he could only hit the ball straight into the hands of Shivam Dube, who was standing at a straightish long-off, as set by MS Dhoni. Pollard's innings thus came to an end at 14 runs off nine balls.

Fans on Twitter were amazed to see Dhoni show off his magic as a master tactician once again. Here are some of the reactions:

After Kieron Pollard's departure, Tilak Varma took MI to a fighting total

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma did say at the toss that batting first could be a blessing in disguise. However, that was not to be as MI got off to a horrible start. They lost both their openers for a duck in the very first over, thanks to some excellent swing bowling from Mukesh Choudhary.

Suryakumar Yadav continued batting in a different league altogether and some missed chances from the CSK fielders gave MI hope. However, they were soon in deep trouble at 47/4, with their top four batters back in the hut.

Debutant Hrithik Shokeen was promoted ahead of Kieron Pollard to counter Chennai's spin. The youngster did a decent job of consolidating MI's innings alongside the in-form Tilak Varma. But just as the pair were about to up the ante, Dwayne Bravo struck with Shokeen's wicket.

Kieron Pollard started out in his typical patient fashion and was looking to once again haunt CSK. However, after he and Daniel Sams departed, MI were reeling at 121/7.

But Tilak Varma once again proved why he is turning out to be one of the finds of the season as he smashed an important half-century. Jaydev Unadkat also played a handy cameo of 19 off just nine balls as MI ended up getting 155/7 in their 20 overs.

With the pitch gripping a bit, it will be interesting to see if MI can finally get their first win of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee