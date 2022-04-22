"In my bed, I was shouting at the TV" - Shane Watson on MS Dhoni's knock against MI in IPL 2022

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was all praise for MS Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batter's mind-blowing knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022.

With 42 runs required off the last 18 balls and then 16 off the last four for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni remained calm and did the unthinkable as CSK registered their second win of the season.

Explaining how excited he was to see the wicketkeeper-batter's knock, Shane Watson said:

"In my bed, I was shouting at the TV. It was awesome."

Watson further credited the former India and CSK captain for holding onto his nerves under pressure. While mentioning that he wouldn't be so calm in that kind of a situation, he said:

"That was a special game. It went super deep as it always does with Dhoni. He's so calm. I wouldn't be so calm. Pretorius, who was batting with him at that time, nearly ran himself out a couple of times because he was on the edge of his seat."

"The six he hit straight down the ground, that was proper MS Dhoni evolved" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson noted that having played with and against Jaydev Unadkat might have been helpful for Dhoni. But he lauded the 40-year-old's execution and mentioned that he hasn't seen it for a couple of years now. He said:

"Him (MS Dhoni) knowing Unadkat as well, he (Unakdat) can get it a little bit wrong at times under pressure but he actually bowled a couple of good balls. But Dhoni was just...there was one shot in particular, the six that he hit straight down the ground, that was proper Dhoni evolved. The power that he had under the ball, in his back leg, just exploded the ball dead straight. I haven't seen that for the last couple of years."

Speaking about what Dhoni would have been thinking at that point in time, Watson said:

"You don't lose the skill and as soon as that situation of the game came in, you could see his mind just narrowly focus on just watching the ball and just loading up. Even that last ball, Unadkat executed it actually really well. A leg-stump yorker and Dhoni just found the gap. It just reminds you of what Dhoni's been able to do throughout his whole career."

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls in the match to guide CSK to a three-wicket win.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava