"Mu se Vada Pav cheen liya!" - Fans erupt as Pat Cummins destroys MI with joint-fastest IPL fifty

Pat Cummins proved why he is regarded as an all-rounder as he completely blew away the Mumbai Indians' (MI) hopes of getting their first points this season. The 28-year-old smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the IPL and helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coast to victory with a staggering four overs to spare.
The game was evenly poised when Pat Cummins came out to bat as MI had just got the important wicket of Andre Russell. However, Cummins started hitting the ball sweetly straight away and took a special liking to Daniel Sams.
Fans on Twitter were both shocked and thrilled to see Pat Cummins smash 56 runs off just 15 balls and hailed him for taking the game away completely from MI. Here are some of the reactions:
Pat Cummins ended MI's hopes of first win in IPL 2022
MI smashed 76 runs in their last five overs and got a competitive total of 161/4 in their 20 overs. The wicket had a bit of help in it for the pacers and the Men in Blue and Gold were positive about their chances of winning the game.
MI started brilliantly with the ball and picked up the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Shreyas Iyer early. Sam Billings looked good initially, but threw his wicket away to make the game more interesting.
Nitish Rana, too, played some delightful shots, but was caught at deep mid wicket. Andre Russell started with a bang, but when MI picked up his wicket, it looked like they were the favorites to win the game.
Venkatesh Iyer, who was finding it tough to time the ball, ensured that he played the role of an anchor. Pat Cummins walked out to bat and began smashing the ball from the get-go. Be it Tymal Mills or Jasprit Bumrah, the 28-year-old didn't care about reputation and smashed the loose deliveries.
With 35 runs needed from 30 balls, a wicket could have made things interesting. Rohit Sharma turned to Daniel Sams and that proved to be the final nail in MI's coffin. Cummins smashed Sams for 35 runs in his over and brought up a sensational win for KKR.
MI have now lost three games in a row and will need to make wholesale changes to their team if they are to give themselves any chance of making it to the playoffs.