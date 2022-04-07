"Mu se Vada Pav cheen liya!" - Fans erupt as Pat Cummins destroys MI with joint-fastest IPL fifty

Pat Cummins proved why he is regarded as an all-rounder as he completely blew away the Mumbai Indians' (MI) hopes of getting their first points this season. The 28-year-old smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the IPL and helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coast to victory with a staggering four overs to spare.

The game was evenly poised when Pat Cummins came out to bat as MI had just got the important wicket of Andre Russell. However, Cummins started hitting the ball sweetly straight away and took a special liking to Daniel Sams.

Fans on Twitter were both shocked and thrilled to see Pat Cummins smash 56 runs off just 15 balls and hailed him for taking the game away completely from MI. Here are some of the reactions:

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Patrick Cummins is our constant reminder that life just isn't fair. Nothing that man can't do! Patrick Cummins is our constant reminder that life just isn't fair. Nothing that man can't do! 😮👏🔥

Pratik @Prat1k_ Take that Cummins haters. Especially those KKR fans who were doubting him in 1st innings Take that Cummins haters. Especially those KKR fans who were doubting him in 1st innings

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pat Cummins, you beauty. Came in when KKR needed 61 in 41 balls, finished with 56* (15) with 6 sixes. Just one word, CRAZY...!! Pat Cummins, you beauty. Came in when KKR needed 61 in 41 balls, finished with 56* (15) with 6 sixes. Just one word, CRAZY...!! https://t.co/IHbRVJOpMP

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pat Cummins in IPL against Mumbai Indians:



33(12)

53*(36)

0(1)

56*(15) Pat Cummins in IPL against Mumbai Indians:33(12)53*(36)0(1)56*(15)

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber Pat Cummins did heaps of work in the Sydney Thunder/Sixers nets on his batting back in the day.



Danial Sams was a fringe player and net bowler in Sydney back then. Pat Cummins did heaps of work in the Sydney Thunder/Sixers nets on his batting back in the day. Danial Sams was a fringe player and net bowler in Sydney back then.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …Jeera Batti #MIvKKR Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 … Jeera Batti #MIvKKR https://t.co/Npi2TybgP9

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric I think that’s one of the most brutal takedowns of a pace bowler I have ever seen from Pat Cummins, ridiculous. I think that’s one of the most brutal takedowns of a pace bowler I have ever seen from Pat Cummins, ridiculous.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 https://t.co/Zhh3qufFsc

Ashish Shrivastava @ashishayush1177

I can't describe this inning

Absolute king

All Hail to Patrick Cummins

SIR PAT CUMMINS Pat Cummins that's the tweetI can't describe this inningAbsolute kingAll Hail to Patrick CumminsSIR PAT CUMMINS Pat Cummins that's the tweet I can't describe this inning 💜👑Absolute king 💜All Hail to Patrick CumminsSIR PAT CUMMINS ❤️ https://t.co/CuiCNisS2v

Dan @danjadz_



life isn’t fair



#IPL2022 so, pat cummins is not only a good looking bloke, he’s the best bowler in the world, makes english cricketers look silly and NOW hits 14 ball 50’s…life isn’t fair so, pat cummins is not only a good looking bloke, he’s the best bowler in the world, makes english cricketers look silly and NOW hits 14 ball 50’s… life isn’t fair #IPL2022

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG KKR to Pat Cummins every single time. KKR to Pat Cummins every single time. https://t.co/N6EZIE9aQk

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues



*Cummins enters*



Won with 4 overs to spare



What the hell is this! After Russell's dismissal: 61 runs to win off 41 balls, with only 5 wickets and one struggling specialist batter left.*Cummins enters*Won with 4 overs to spareWhat the hell is this! After Russell's dismissal: 61 runs to win off 41 balls, with only 5 wickets and one struggling specialist batter left. *Cummins enters*Won with 4 overs to spare 😭😭😭What the hell is this!

Sagar @sagarcasm Shahrukh Khan to Pat Cummins Shahrukh Khan to Pat Cummins https://t.co/4TUyv3JDtW

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad 🏼 #MIvKKR One of the cleanest exhibition of hitting one will ever see. Pat Cummins making world class Mumbai bowlers look like club bowlers. Joint fastest IPL 50, take a bow One of the cleanest exhibition of hitting one will ever see. Pat Cummins making world class Mumbai bowlers look like club bowlers. Joint fastest IPL 50, take a bow 🙏🏼 #MIvKKR https://t.co/d9C3K5BqwT

Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 @RoflGandhi_ #IPL2022 Woah ! Joint fastest fifty for Cummins and joint pain for CSK & MI. Woah ! Joint fastest fifty for Cummins and joint pain for CSK & MI. 🔥 #IPL2022

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN ! Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN !

nathan @paceandbounce_ Pat cummins might have 99 problems but owning MI ain't one of them Pat cummins might have 99 problems but owning MI ain't one of them https://t.co/547Fv8khZM

Prajakta @18prajakta

#KKRvMI One just has to sink in what they have just witnessed that was an absolute classic knock played by Pat Cummins. Unbelievable hitting! One just has to sink in what they have just witnessed that was an absolute classic knock played by Pat Cummins. Unbelievable hitting! #KKRvMI

Pat Cummins ended MI's hopes of first win in IPL 2022

MI smashed 76 runs in their last five overs and got a competitive total of 161/4 in their 20 overs. The wicket had a bit of help in it for the pacers and the Men in Blue and Gold were positive about their chances of winning the game.

MI started brilliantly with the ball and picked up the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Shreyas Iyer early. Sam Billings looked good initially, but threw his wicket away to make the game more interesting.

Nitish Rana, too, played some delightful shots, but was caught at deep mid wicket. Andre Russell started with a bang, but when MI picked up his wicket, it looked like they were the favorites to win the game.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was finding it tough to time the ball, ensured that he played the role of an anchor. Pat Cummins walked out to bat and began smashing the ball from the get-go. Be it Tymal Mills or Jasprit Bumrah, the 28-year-old didn't care about reputation and smashed the loose deliveries.

With 35 runs needed from 30 balls, a wicket could have made things interesting. Rohit Sharma turned to Daniel Sams and that proved to be the final nail in MI's coffin. Cummins smashed Sams for 35 runs in his over and brought up a sensational win for KKR.

MI have now lost three games in a row and will need to make wholesale changes to their team if they are to give themselves any chance of making it to the playoffs.

