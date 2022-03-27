Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined ₹12 lakh for slow over rate in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined ₹12 lakh for his team's slow over rate in their IPL 2022 opener against the Delhi Capitals.

Playing their first match of the season, the Mumbai-based franchise lost to the Delhi Capitals by four wickets. MI dominated DC for a major part of the game, but an unbeaten 75-run seventh-wicket stand between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav denied them a win in their opening fixture.

The match ended a few minutes after the scheduled time. As a result, Sharma received a fine.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs," a statement on IPL's official website read.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after his team's defeat, captain Sharma said that his batters played well. However, he felt the bowlers could not execute their plans. Sharma accepted the team's mistakes and hoped for a better display in their next matches.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan did well for Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2022

Ishan Kishan was impressive for MI in their first match of IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: MI/Facebook)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited MI to bat first. Sharma and Ishan Kishan built a 67-run opening partnership before Kuldeep Yadav sent the former back to the pavilion. The Mumbai skipper aggregated 41 runs off 32 balls.

Kishan held one end up and remained unbeaten until the end of the Mumbai Indians' innings. He scored 81 runs, smashing 11 fours and two sixes. Sharma and Kishan will expect a better performance from their teammates against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

