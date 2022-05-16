Mumbai Indians sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for injured Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Suryakumar was earlier ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. Madhwal is a right arm medium fast bowler and has represented Uttarakhand across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2019.

According to an official release from the franchise, Madhwal has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team. The release stated:

"Akash was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad."

28-year-old Madhwal will join Mumbai at a price of ₹20 lakh. He has played 15 T20s so far and has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 26.60.

Mumbai Indians' Tim David on being dropped after 2 games

Mumbai Indians have had a horrible IPL 2022 campaign, winning only three of their 12 matches. They are out of the playoff qualification race but will be keen to sign off on a high.

They will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tim David has been among the few positives for the franchise this season. Having been dropped after just two failures, he has impressed since making a belated return to the playing XI.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, he said:

"I was sitting out after the first couple of games, and I guess during that period, it was an opportunity for me to train really hard and do as much work as I can in the nets, in the gym, bowling, all stuff like that.

"It was an opportunity to get used to the conditions, and see how other teams are stacking up, what is effective in these conditions in the IPL. So that was a good period for me to work really hard and get ready to come back into the team when that opportunity came."

David has registered scores of 20*, 44*, 13 and 16* since being called back into the MI playing XI.

After their match against Hyderabad, Mumbai will conclude their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21.

