"My father didn't approve of me playing cricket, used to sneak out and play" - Akash Deep on his early days amid IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Akash Deep has been another example of how the IPL provides a platform for uncapped Indian players to showcase their talent. Although the 25-year-old has been a tad expensive this season, he has picked up five wickets in four games and has been impressive with his pace.

However, coming from the small village of Sasaram in Bihar, playing cricket was not straightforward for Akash Deep. In a video posted by RCB on YouTube, the pacer recalled how he used to hide playing cricket from his father. He said:

"Growing up in that part of the country, there was no cricket. In fact, from the whole state of Bihar there was no cricketer after the creation of Jharkhand. Even my father didn't approve of me playing cricket. He was a teacher so when he used to go to school, I used to sneak out and play cricket."

Akash Deep also explained why his parents felt there was no future for someone who wanted to pursue playing cricket professionally. He added:

"Eventually, when my father came to know that I play cricket, he became skeptical about my future. There was a reason for that as whoever from that region played cricket didn't make it big in life. My parents were angry when I used to play cricket. It was seen as something equal to a crime."

I used to like RCB a lot because of Virat Bhai and AB sir: Akash Deep

Akashdeep was among many RCB fans who started supporting their franchise due to the presence of star-studded players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The 25-year-old revealed how he used to ensure that he didn't miss even a single RCB game ever since he began understanding cricket. He stated:

"I have liked RCB since my childhood. Because of Virat Bhai and AB sir I used to like RCB a lot. I would never miss out on an RCB match even if I miss out on the rest of the IPL. Joining this team in itself was a big thing for me as when you wish for something and you get it, it is a surreal feeling."

Akash Deep has turned out to be a wicket-taking option for skipper Faf du Plessis in the middle-overs and will continue to be a reliable bowler for his side.

