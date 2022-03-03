IPL 2022: "My jersey number is 3" - Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction after being roped in by Rajasthan Royals 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired the services of seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month in Bengaluru.

In a recent video shared by the franchise, the backroom staff were seen excited to have Chahal on board. The 31-year-old cricketer from Haryana was also happy to join the pink brigade.

In his first telephonic conversation with management during the auction, Yuzvendra Chahal also confirmed his jersey number.

Chahal attracted interest from a couple of franchises before Rajasthan pipped the other franchises to sign the spinner for ₹6.5 crore. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad were also eager to sign the cricketer and had placed their bids for Chahal.

After warming the bench for three seasons in Mumbai, Chahal joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. He had been their leading spinner since then, picking up 139 wickets in 114 games at an economy rate of 7.59.

"Its going to be fun" - Yuzvendra Chahal after joining Rajasthan Royals

Chahal is one of the premium leg-spinners in world cricket and his ability to pick up wickets in mid-overs makes him a real match-winner.

In a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handles, Chahal said he can't wait to work with Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara. He stated:

"Thank you Rajasthan family for showing faith in me and having me and can't wait to work with Kumar Sangakkara, Sanju my Chintu brother and admin, be careful. It's going to be fun. Halla Bol!"

Chahal will pair up with another tricky customer Ravichandran Ashwin to lead the Rajasthan Royals' spin unit when IPL 2022 kicks off on March 26.

Ashwin, who was part of the Delhi Capitals last season, was bought by RR for ₹5 crore.

