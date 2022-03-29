"My mantra is pretty simple; try to get as much as possible as quickly as I can" - Jos Buttler ahead of RR's IPL 2022 opener

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler shed light on his approach while batting in the shortest format. The inaugural IPL winners will begin their campaign with a contest against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune tonight.

Jos Buttler was the second-choice retention pick for the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Royals also retained their captain Sanju Samson and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Admitting that he has to keep up with modern batting in T20 cricket, Buttler said ahead of SRH vs RR:

"My mantra is pretty simple, try to get as much as possible as quickly as I can. It's no different from anyone else. Guys these days are scoring quickly and all around the ground, so just trying to keep up."

Expressing his delight over the commencement of the IPL 2022 season, he said:

"Very excited for this season, anytime the start of an IPL season is always an exciting time. Obviously, all the franchises have new squads, so they have been trying to gel together quickly as a team and we are looking to get our first match underway."

With the presence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal in the Royals squad, it would be interesting to see where Buttler plays in the batting order.

"It is always nice coming back to the same team" - Jos Buttler

The England international's four-year association with the franchise was extended after being among the retained players. He has been an instrumental member of the Royals squad since his arrival from Mumbai Indians.

Arguably one of their most consistent performers, the 31-year-old has maintained an average of over 30 in each of his seasons playing for the Royals.

Crediting franchise tournaments around the world behind the team's quick bonding, he said:

"It is always nice coming back to the same team, lots of familiar faces in the backroom staff, and a setup I know well. So, that helps you settle in very quickly.

"The preparation has been good, trying to get to know each other quickly. But one of the great things about it is lots of guys come across in different franchises or different tournaments around the world, so there are familiar faces even though it is a new squad."

Rajasthan will be hoping Buttler can get their IPL 2022 season off to a flyer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar