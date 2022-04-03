"Not bowling Moeen Ali was a mistake, it wasn't Jadeja's decision" - Mohammad Kaif on CSK's loss against LSG in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Mohammad Kaif believes that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were in control of their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) until they decided to give Shivam Dube the responsibility to bowl the 19th over.

With 34 runs needed off the last 12 balls, LSG were up against it. However, Evin Lewis smashed Dube for 25 runs and turned the game on its head. Mohammad Kaif feels that giving the 19th over to a spinner like Moeen Ali would have been better as Lewis has a poor record against spin.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about that 19th over:

"Evin Lewis doesn't play spin well. You had three overs of Moeen Ali left but you still didn't use him. Mumbai had left Lewis because he doesn't play spin that well. He will always smash the faster bowlers for a six."

Kaif also claimed that although Ravindra Jadeja is the captain on paper, it was MS Dhoni who decided that Dube would bowl the 19th over. He added:

"Not giving Moeen Ali the ball was a mistake and this wasn't Jadeja's decision, he is still learning. Even now, the decisions are taken by MS Dhoni."

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye Dhoni had given Jadeja captaincy on rent for one game :) #CSKvLSG Dhoni had given Jadeja captaincy on rent for one game :) #CSKvLSG

Chennai aren't used to such a start: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif believes that despite the two losses, there will still be no panic in the CSK dressing room because of the calm presence of Dhoni. The 41-year-old feel it is still a learning process for the new captain Jadeja and he is being mentored by Dhoni. Kaif stated:

"The dressing room atmosphere of CSK will still be normal despite the two losses. Although Dhoni is not the captain on paper, only he is seen doing the leading role. He taught Jadeja a lot in the last game and although they lost, there will be his calming influence."

Kaif also shed light on where CSK are lagging behind in this early stage of the competition. He added:

"Punjab have at least some points on the board but Chennai are in a spot of bother. They have lost two from two and are not used to such a start. Their team also looks a bit weak. Batting is still fine but bowling needs a lot of improvement."

CSK will face the Punjab Kings on the same ground where they failed to defend 211 in the last game. They will be keen to address their issues soon and get their first points on the board.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Parimal