"Once the guys cross the line, it is just bat versus ball" - Michael Hussey on facing former CSK players during RCB clash in IPL 2022 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey spoke about the prospect of coming across players who have represented the franchise before. The defending champions will be up against Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

While CSK brought back a few of their former players, they were unable to rope in Du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, who went for big bucks at the auction this year.

Saying that it will be business as usual on the field when the franchise face their former players, Hussey told CSK's social media handles:

"Obviously, we have got great memories with all of those guys; they have been with the team for a long time, Faf in particular. Once the guys crossed the line, it is just bat versus ball; CSK vs RCB, hopefully, we can come out on top, But it'll be nice to shake hands afterward."

The in-form RCB team could provide a formidable challenge for CSK, who are yet to open their account after four games.

Despite his team's poor run of form, Hussey expressed confidence that the defending champions would turn things around once they get the first win under their belt. Hussey added:

"I am still really confident with the team, and the guys are working hard. I don't think we are too far away hopefully, and as you say, once we get one win on the board, then things can grow from there. I think we just got to bring it right back to the basics. We can't get too worried about what's happened in the past, and we cannot get worried about winning two or three games in a row in the future. "

In this regard, Hussey continued:

I think the guys individually would have gone away and had a good look at themselves in the mirror and just maybe identified one or two things that they can do a little bit better. If everyone brings in a little bit better, then hopefully the collective will improve."

CSK have struggled across all three departments so far and were on the wrong end of a tame defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing.

"I'm confident there is a big performance from him just around the corner" - Michael Hussey on Mukesh Choudhary

The mega-auction shook up the CSK bowling attack. While they got hold of Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar, the franchise have a host of new names in their bowling department.

One such name is Mukesh Choudhary. The 25-year-old has been one of the few positives for CSK so far. Adding versatility to the attack, the Rajasthan-born pacer is adept with the new ball as well as in the death overs.

Hussey said that the franchise is supporting the left-arm pacer find his feet, adding:

"He is still a young guy; he is playing his first couple of games in the IPL; it's a big big deal for a young inexperienced player. So, we are just trying to support him as much as we possibly can. We can see his confidence growing with each game that he plays. I'm really confident that there is a big performance from him just around the corner."

CSK will take on RCB later tonight (Tuesday) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Bhargav