"One season wonder, nothing else!" - Fans roast Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK opener's poor run continues in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to provide a good start to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the bat as they ended up posting just about a par score of 154/7 in their 20 overs on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has started slowly in all the previous IPL seasons that he has been a part of but has found his feet from the fourth game onwards. While he showed some promise to do the same against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the inswinger from T Natarajan was too good for Gaikwad as he was dismissed for just 16.
Fans on Twitter were clearly unhappy with the drastic drop-off in Gaikwad's performances on Indian soil in the IPL compared to that in the UAE. Some feel he is just a one-season wonder and that CSK should look at other options.
Here are some of the reactions:
Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's failure, CSK post target of 155 against SRH
Robin Uthappa was once again quick off the blocks as he threatened to take control of the powerplay. However, Washington Sundar yet again proved to be a genuine wicket-taker, especially in the powerplay as he sent Uthappa packing.
Ruturaj Gaikwad played some delightful strokes and seemed to be in good form. But T Natarajan extracted some movement from the pitch and cleaned up the 25-year-old. Ambati Rayudu walked out to bat and took control of CSK's innings with Moeen Ali.
The duo brought up a crucial half-century stand and it looked like CSK could cross the 170-run mark. However, SRH bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Some late hitting from Ravindra Jadeja and smart running between the wickets ensured that the CSK bowlers had something to defend.
SRH do have a few match-winners in their batting line-up and might fancy their chances of getting their first win of the season. CSK, however, will know that the pitch is slowing down and that they have some quality bowling options like Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and debutant Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks.
If the Men in Yellow get early wickets, the game could go right down to the wire.
Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!