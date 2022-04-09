"One season wonder, nothing else!" - Fans roast Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK opener's poor run continues in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to provide a good start to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the bat as they ended up posting just about a par score of 154/7 in their 20 overs on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has started slowly in all the previous IPL seasons that he has been a part of but has found his feet from the fourth game onwards. While he showed some promise to do the same against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the inswinger from T Natarajan was too good for Gaikwad as he was dismissed for just 16.

Fans on Twitter were clearly unhappy with the drastic drop-off in Gaikwad's performances on Indian soil in the IPL compared to that in the UAE. Some feel he is just a one-season wonder and that CSK should look at other options.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#CSKvsSRH #IPL2022 At what point do we discuss Ruturaj Gaikwad's move to the middle-order? Seems inevitable. At what point do we discuss Ruturaj Gaikwad's move to the middle-order? Seems inevitable.#CSKvsSRH #IPL2022

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



I believe failing in 4 straight innings is enough to warrant his nomination for it.



#IPL2022 So,shall we as All India cricket twitter council start the proceedings to declare Ruturaj Gaikwad a "fraud"?I believe failing in 4 straight innings is enough to warrant his nomination for it. So,shall we as All India cricket twitter council start the proceedings to declare Ruturaj Gaikwad a "fraud"?I believe failing in 4 straight innings is enough to warrant his nomination for it.#IPL2022

KASHISH @crickashish217 When was Gaikwad planning to go back and across, and cover for that inswinger? When was Gaikwad planning to go back and across, and cover for that inswinger?

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ruturaj Gaikwad in this IPL 2022 so far:-



0(4).

1(4).

1(4).

16(13). Ruturaj Gaikwad in this IPL 2022 so far:-0(4).1(4).1(4).16(13).

Debanshu @Dxbuuuuuu 🥲 Me to Ruturaj Gaikwad Me to Ruturaj Gaikwad 😩🥲 https://t.co/KeKH45W2A4

Ollie @cricollie Gonna have to get Gaikwad out of my fantasy team, he’s killing me Gonna have to get Gaikwad out of my fantasy team, he’s killing me 😂

RG @RaajaAFC . We ain't making it this year Gaikwad was settling and he gets a peach from Nattu. We ain't making it this year Gaikwad was settling and he gets a peach from Nattu😭. We ain't making it this year

Xanju ⚕️ @uk07_xanju Rituraj gaikwad ki batting is ipl ma Rituraj gaikwad ki batting is ipl ma https://t.co/DfTtNhabja

Ashutosh Srivastava @kingashu1008 sad to see Rutu not pick up his form

Meanwhile CSK Fans right now

#CSKvSRH #RuturajGaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad what will happen this talented playersad to see Rutu not pick up his formMeanwhile CSK Fans right now Ruturaj Gaikwad what will happen this talented player 😔 sad to see Rutu not pick up his form😔😔Meanwhile CSK Fans right now 😔#CSKvSRH #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/vfpsNosxm4

Abhi @SamCurranFC07

#CSKvsSRH Ruturaj Gaikwad trying to find his form- Main usko dhundhunga ab kaha Ruturaj Gaikwad trying to find his form- Main usko dhundhunga ab kaha#CSKvsSRH https://t.co/lWuSeL76QK

ARJUN @Arjun__K_ , clearly a one season wonder . Shaw gill and Devdutt all better Gaikwad, clearly a one season wonder . Shaw gill and Devdutt all better Gaikwad 😭😭😭 , clearly a one season wonder . Shaw gill and Devdutt all better

Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 @FanGirlRohit45 🏻 🏻

#CSKvsSRH Ruturaj Gaikwad is Finished Within One Year of his IPL Career All Thanks to Finished Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad is Finished Within One Year of his IPL Career All Thanks to Finished Dhoni 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/zks1ywZmVV

Aditi. @Sassy_Soul_ 🤣 Had an argument with my sister yesterday and today I told her to make Ruturaj Gaikwad captain on her dream11 team Had an argument with my sister yesterday and today I told her to make Ruturaj Gaikwad captain on her dream11 team 💪🤣

Rohan 45 @Imrohansharma45



Two minutes of silence for chimtu exports



#IPL2022 Some pans were demanding place for Ruturaj gaikwad in place of Rohit SharmaTwo minutes of silence for chimtu exports Some pans were demanding place for Ruturaj gaikwad in place of Rohit Sharma 😂😂Two minutes of silence for chimtu exports 🙏😓#IPL2022

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's failure, CSK post target of 155 against SRH

Robin Uthappa was once again quick off the blocks as he threatened to take control of the powerplay. However, Washington Sundar yet again proved to be a genuine wicket-taker, especially in the powerplay as he sent Uthappa packing.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played some delightful strokes and seemed to be in good form. But T Natarajan extracted some movement from the pitch and cleaned up the 25-year-old. Ambati Rayudu walked out to bat and took control of CSK's innings with Moeen Ali.

The duo brought up a crucial half-century stand and it looked like CSK could cross the 170-run mark. However, SRH bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Some late hitting from Ravindra Jadeja and smart running between the wickets ensured that the CSK bowlers had something to defend.

SRH do have a few match-winners in their batting line-up and might fancy their chances of getting their first win of the season. CSK, however, will know that the pitch is slowing down and that they have some quality bowling options like Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and debutant Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks.

If the Men in Yellow get early wickets, the game could go right down to the wire.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee