"One season wonder, nothing else!" - Fans roast Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK opener's poor run continues in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored just 18 runs from four innings this season so far. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored just 18 runs from four innings this season so far. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 09, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to provide a good start to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the bat as they ended up posting just about a par score of 154/7 in their 20 overs on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has started slowly in all the previous IPL seasons that he has been a part of but has found his feet from the fourth game onwards. While he showed some promise to do the same against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the inswinger from T Natarajan was too good for Gaikwad as he was dismissed for just 16.

Fans on Twitter were clearly unhappy with the drastic drop-off in Gaikwad's performances on Indian soil in the IPL compared to that in the UAE. Some feel he is just a one-season wonder and that CSK should look at other options.

Here are some of the reactions:

At what point do we discuss Ruturaj Gaikwad's move to the middle-order? Seems inevitable.#CSKvsSRH #IPL2022
So,shall we as All India cricket twitter council start the proceedings to declare Ruturaj Gaikwad a "fraud"?I believe failing in 4 straight innings is enough to warrant his nomination for it.#IPL2022
When was Gaikwad planning to go back and across, and cover for that inswinger?
Ruturaj Gaikwad batting performance :In UAE In India https://t.co/EiYm2HhxoF
Ruturaj Gaikwad in this IPL 2022 so far:-0(4).1(4).1(4).16(13).
Me to Ruturaj Gaikwad 😩🥲 https://t.co/KeKH45W2A4
Gonna have to get Gaikwad out of my fantasy team, he’s killing me 😂
Ruturaj Gaikwad In Next Season #CSKvSRH #TATAIPL2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/whfeYdcENh
Gaikwad was settling and he gets a peach from Nattu😭. We ain't making it this year
Rituraj gaikwad ki batting is ipl ma https://t.co/DfTtNhabja
Ruturaj Gaikwad what will happen this talented player 😔 sad to see Rutu not pick up his form😔😔Meanwhile CSK Fans right now 😔#CSKvSRH #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/vfpsNosxm4
Ruturaj Gaikwad crossed the 1run mark #CSKvSRH https://t.co/OqTidLfwlO
Ruturaj Gaikwad trying to find his form- Main usko dhundhunga ab kaha#CSKvsSRH https://t.co/lWuSeL76QK
#DECLAREUPSIRESULT#CSKvsSRH One season wonder, nothing else. Ruturaj Gaikwad in...#IPL2021 #IPL2022 https://t.co/VfvC6Elxdj
Gaikwad 😭😭😭 , clearly a one season wonder . Shaw gill and Devdutt all better
Ruturaj Gaikwad is Finished Within One Year of his IPL Career All Thanks to Finished Dhoni 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/zks1ywZmVV
Gaikwad right now:-,,,#CSKvsSRH https://t.co/AwlY8nJwpu
Had an argument with my sister yesterday and today I told her to make Ruturaj Gaikwad captain on her dream11 team 💪🤣
Some pans were demanding place for Ruturaj gaikwad in place of Rohit Sharma 😂😂Two minutes of silence for chimtu exports 🙏😓#IPL2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad in this IPL season #CSKvSRH #CSK𓃬 https://t.co/Kxu6mklQuZ

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's failure, CSK post target of 155 against SRH

Robin Uthappa was once again quick off the blocks as he threatened to take control of the powerplay. However, Washington Sundar yet again proved to be a genuine wicket-taker, especially in the powerplay as he sent Uthappa packing.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played some delightful strokes and seemed to be in good form. But T Natarajan extracted some movement from the pitch and cleaned up the 25-year-old. Ambati Rayudu walked out to bat and took control of CSK's innings with Moeen Ali.

The duo brought up a crucial half-century stand and it looked like CSK could cross the 170-run mark. However, SRH bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Some late hitting from Ravindra Jadeja and smart running between the wickets ensured that the CSK bowlers had something to defend.

SRH do have a few match-winners in their batting line-up and might fancy their chances of getting their first win of the season. CSK, however, will know that the pitch is slowing down and that they have some quality bowling options like Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and debutant Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks.

If the Men in Yellow get early wickets, the game could go right down to the wire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
