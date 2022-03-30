"Only RCB can make this interesting!" - Fans troll the Royal Challengers for taking game to the last over against KKR in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to just get over the line with four balls to spare and three wickets in hand against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shreyas Iyer was excellent as captain and did his best to take the game deep. However, KKR just didn't have enough runs on the board as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Needing just 129 runs to win on what looked like a good batting surface, RCB made life difficult for themselves by losing wickets at crucial junctures. While fans were thrilled to watch such a close game, some took a dig at the Royal Challengers for nearly making a meal of what should have been a straightforward run-chase.

Here are some of the reactions:

Danish Sait @DanishSait Great contributions from everyone! Incredible win for RCB! Through the ups and downs, some would say we could’ve won this earlier, if we did, would we be RCB?Great contributions from everyone! Incredible win for RCB! Through the ups and downs, some would say we could’ve won this earlier, if we did, would we be RCB? 😄 Great contributions from everyone!

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Full of Comedy and Entertainment if you are a neutral fan.



Will drive you mad if you support either team.



#RCBvKKR | #IPL2022 RCB vs KKR > CSK vs MIFull of Comedy and Entertainment if you are a neutral fan.Will drive you mad if you support either team. RCB vs KKR > CSK vs MIFull of Comedy and Entertainment if you are a neutral fan. Will drive you mad if you support either team.#RCBvKKR | #IPL2022

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Just a reminder that only RCB can make this interesting. #IPL Just a reminder that only RCB can make this interesting. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Just when you start believing in RCB, they stop believing in themselves. Just when you start believing in RCB, they stop believing in themselves.

Sai @akakrcb6 My situation after RCB won. My situation after RCB won. https://t.co/ABFjF6GtiR

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire KKR vs RCB is quite easily my favourite non CSK rivalry. There's always something happening every single time. KKR vs RCB is quite easily my favourite non CSK rivalry. There's always something happening every single time.

Manya @CSKian716 Win or loss doesn't matter, entertainment is more important. - RCB Win or loss doesn't matter, entertainment is more important. - RCB

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli . Last year was their best chance with bowling clicking too and surprisingly Maxi was in beast mode. One particular test knock costed a golden chance.



And then they ask me why I spread hate on him. From ABD to Rutherford, RCB fell off so badly. Last year was their best chance with bowling clicking too and surprisingly Maxi was in beast mode. One particular test knock costed a golden chance.And then they ask me why I spread hate on him. From ABD to Rutherford, RCB fell off so badly😂😂. Last year was their best chance with bowling clicking too and surprisingly Maxi was in beast mode. One particular test knock costed a golden chance. And then they ask me why I spread hate on him.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan RCB with a Pakistanesque piece of running between the wickets there! RCB with a Pakistanesque piece of running between the wickets there! 😂😂

BALAJI @deep_extracover Batting till 9 helping them big time. Another instance to show for their V V good team construction. But it shouldn't have been 7 wickets down at first place in this game.....V V Poor from rcb. Batting till 9 helping them big time. Another instance to show for their V V good team construction. But it shouldn't have been 7 wickets down at first place in this game.....V V Poor from rcb.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha



I wish RCB was playing KKR once again in this year's IPL. #RCBvKKR matches have been so interesting to watch in the past couple of years that you don't really know which team will actually win till the end.I wish RCB was playing KKR once again in this year's IPL. #RCBvKKR matches have been so interesting to watch in the past couple of years that you don't really know which team will actually win till the end.I wish RCB was playing KKR once again in this year's IPL.

akshat @ReignOfVirat RCB is such a vibes team. They lose, you cry. They are about to win, you are about to cry. They win and you still cry. RCB is such a vibes team. They lose, you cry. They are about to win, you are about to cry. They win and you still cry.

RCB held their nerves in crunch moments

On a track where 206 was chased down easily by the Punjab Kings a few nights ago,128 definitely seemed like a total way below par. RCB were hopeful of a solid start from their openers and KKR, on the other hand, needed early wickets.

Umesh Yadav enjoyed a brilliant outing in his first game of the season earlier against the Chennai Super Kings and continued in the same vein against the Royal Challengers. The 34-year-old made the ball swing beautifully and sent Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli back in the shed.

Tim Southee also played his part, bringing his experience of swinging the ball to the fore and got the big wicket of Faf du Plessis. Already three wickets down, the chasing team looked to be in huge trouble and KKR were right on top.

Two naturally explosive batters in David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford had to curb their natural game and absorb the pressure. The duo steadied the RCB ship, but just when they decided to kick on, Sunil Narine broke the partnership and KKR were back in the game.

Shahbaz Ahmed played a fantastic cameo and kept the noses of the Royal Challengers in front. But they kept on losing wickets and it all came down to the last over.

Andre Russell didn't have the greatest of days with the ball and had the tough task of defending seven runs against the experienced Dinesh Karthik. The 36-year-old showed nerves of steel as he smashed the first two balls for a six and a four to hand RCB their first points of the season.

