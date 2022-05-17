"Out of all the Mumbai bowlers, I have been impressed by Daniel Sams the most" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of MI vs SRH in IPL 2022

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Harbhajan Singh has been highly impressed with the way all-rounder Daniel Sams made a comeback in the IPL 2022 season. Sams had a horrible first three outings and it looked like he might never play again this season.

However, MI think tank and skipper Rohit Sharma showed faith in him and the all-rounder has been brilliant since. The Australian has picked up 10 wickets in his last six games for MI and has arguably been responsible for at least two of the team's three wins so far this season.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show, 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Daniel Sams' resurgence:

"Out of all the Mumbai bowlers, I have been impressed by Sams the most. He has a great slower delivery and that's what has allowed making such a comeback. Although he has peaked a bit too late, he is a good investment for the future."

Kumar Kartikeya's inspiring story proves hard work always pays off: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also hailed MI mystery spinner Kumar Kartikeya for his inspiring journey to the top. Kartikeya revealed that he hadn't been home for eight years as he only wanted to return after achieving something in life.

The 41-year-old stated that this resolve from the MI spinner is what has helped him be successful so far:

"It is a huge opportunity for a youngster to get a chance to play for such a big team. Kumar Kartikeya has done well so far, has picked wickets, and also has different deliveries up his sleeve. His is an inspiring story that proves that hard work always pays off."

Singh also believes that young Tilak Varma will not just be a mainstay for MI in the future but could also be a captaincy candidate:

"Tilak Varma is a formidable talent. He already looks ready for the big stage and has a good game against both pace and spin. I see him captaining the Mumbai team in the future. When you give the captaincy to such a player, it brings the best out of him."

MI still have an outside chance of not ending up with a wooden spoon this season and they will be keen to win both their remaining games.

