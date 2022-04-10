"Oye ek match to jeetke jao!"- Fans troll MI, CSK as both lose first four games of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the second team to lose all of their opening four games of the IPL 2022 season.
The Mumbai bowlers tried hard, but the target of 152 was below par for the powerful Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up. The Bangalore-based franchise cruised home in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand on Saturday.
Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 68* gave Mumbai's team hope after a mini-collapse with the bat. But young Anuj Rawat came of age and showed why he deserves to open the innings for RCB with a match-winning half-century.
Earlier in the day, CSK lost by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Fans were understandably disappointed to see two such champion teams get thrashed and expressed themselves on Twitter. Some also trolled Mumbai and Chennai for their poor start to the season and believe they are already out of the race for the playoffs. Here are some of the reactions:
Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli too good for MI bowlers
To defend their target of 152, the Mumbai Indians needed to pick up early wickets. However, as the story has been for them so far this season, the lack of a genuine wicket-taker up top cost them once again. Although Mumbai bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay, RCB still didn't lose any wickets.
After skipper Faf du Plessis' departure, there was hope for MI to put pressure on the RCB batters and take the game deep. However, Virat Kohli showed his class and once again paced his innings to perfection in the chase. He proved to be the ideal foil for Anuj Rawat, who took on the bowlers at the other end.
Dewald Brevis dropped Kohli's catch at a crucial juncture and that proved to be the final nail in Mumbai's coffin. In the end, Glenn Maxwell and the 'finisher' Dinesh Karthik ensured that RCB got over the line comfortably.
It was a brave call from Rohit Sharma to play just two overseas players in the XI and it certainly backfired. The five-time IPL champions don't have many options left on the bench. Hence, it will be interesting to see if they show any character and make a strong comeback this season.
