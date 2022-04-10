"Oye ek match to jeetke jao!"- Fans troll MI, CSK as both lose first four games of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the second team to lose all of their opening four games of the IPL 2022 season.

The Mumbai bowlers tried hard, but the target of 152 was below par for the powerful Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up. The Bangalore-based franchise cruised home in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 68* gave Mumbai's team hope after a mini-collapse with the bat. But young Anuj Rawat came of age and showed why he deserves to open the innings for RCB with a match-winning half-century.

Earlier in the day, CSK lost by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Fans were understandably disappointed to see two such champion teams get thrashed and expressed themselves on Twitter. Some also trolled Mumbai and Chennai for their poor start to the season and believe they are already out of the race for the playoffs. Here are some of the reactions:

Narbavi @Narbavi



The IPL probably needed this. CSK and MI have hogged the limelight always. The neutrals would love this change. The two most successful teams losing 4 in a trot to begin the new seasonThe IPL probably needed this. CSK and MI have hogged the limelight always. The neutrals would love this change. The two most successful teams losing 4 in a trot to begin the new season 👀The IPL probably needed this. CSK and MI have hogged the limelight always. The neutrals would love this change.

Tareque Laskar @tarequelaskar MI and CSK with as many Ls as you need to spell Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI and CSK with as many Ls as you need to spell Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sai @akakrcb6 @CoachHesson. So 2 years MI has yet to defeat RCB in the league stage of IPL... This is some big achievement to be proud off we'll done boys @RCBTweets So 2 years MI has yet to defeat RCB in the league stage of IPL... This is some big achievement to be proud off we'll done boys @RCBTweets @CoachHesson.

Venkat @__veebee31 CSK fans celebrating MI defeat. Wharra 2 points for them!!!! CSK fans celebrating MI defeat. Wharra 2 points for them!!!!

𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 @outof22yards



#MIvRCB #RCBvMI #CSKvSRH MI and CSK both lose their fourth match in a row on the same day. Couldn't have asked for a better day. MI and CSK both lose their fourth match in a row on the same day. Couldn't have asked for a better day. 😂😂😂#MIvRCB #RCBvMI #CSKvSRH

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ The script is different this time.

MI will lose first 5 matches.

Then Arjun Tendulkar will make debut and win every game for them including the final. The script is different this time. MI will lose first 5 matches. Then Arjun Tendulkar will make debut and win every game for them including the final.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



2008

2014

2015

2022*



#MIvsRCB MI losing 1st 4 matches of an IPL Season2008201420152022* MI losing 1st 4 matches of an IPL Season2008201420152022*#MIvsRCB

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri

It’s not easy for you guys to see your team performing like this i know 🥺 Big Big Hug To My Friends Who Are #MI Fans 🤗It’s not easy for you guys to see your team performing like this i know 🥺 #MI vRCB Big Big Hug To My Friends Who Are #MI Fans 🤗 It’s not easy for you guys to see your team performing like this i know 🥺 #MIvRCB https://t.co/rWWIpK9XKh

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Riley Meredith and Tim David before it’s toooooo late for #mi Riley Meredith and Tim David before it’s toooooo late for #mi

Bengaluru Betala @gururaj_mj When MI meets CSK at the bottom of the points table... When MI meets CSK at the bottom of the points table... https://t.co/o69ELbvf4s

` @FourOverthrows CSK lost 4 matches in a row but so did MI CSK lost 4 matches in a row but so did MI https://t.co/UNb4Z6KAjT

` @FourOverthrows CSK and MI not being able to win a single match this season while the other loser teams keep on winning. What kind of mean reversion is this. CSK and MI not being able to win a single match this season while the other loser teams keep on winning. What kind of mean reversion is this.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Two of the most successful IPL teams - MI and CSK are at No.9 and No.10 on Points Table. They're also the only two teams to not win a single game in IPL 2022. Two of the most successful IPL teams - MI and CSK are at No.9 and No.10 on Points Table. They're also the only two teams to not win a single game in IPL 2022. https://t.co/noXM300hSI

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Four consecutive losses for CSK and MI. End of an era maybe! Four consecutive losses for CSK and MI. End of an era maybe!

Udit @udit_buch MI & CSK management should speed dial Don Ashish Nehra to get some tips on how to not be winless MI & CSK management should speed dial Don Ashish Nehra to get some tips on how to not be winless

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 #CricketTwitter #MIvRCB Csk and MI, seriously underwhelming bowling. Csk just don't have anyone to bank on and MI have just Bumrah. Long nights ahead of them. #IPL2022 Csk and MI, seriously underwhelming bowling. Csk just don't have anyone to bank on and MI have just Bumrah. Long nights ahead of them. #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #MIvRCB

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Domination of CSK & MI getting over means IPL is finished. Domination of CSK & MI getting over means IPL is finished.

⚰️ @The_Sleigher RITIK @ThenNowForeve MI fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. Seeing them lose is the best scenery I can ever witness MI fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. Seeing them lose is the best scenery I can ever witness "MI fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. Seeing them lose is the best scenery I can ever witness" twitter.com/ThenNowForeve/… "MI fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. Seeing them lose is the best scenery I can ever witness" twitter.com/ThenNowForeve/… https://t.co/2Crf58ElcQ

Siddhi @_sectumsempra18 POV : you're looking at MI and CSK POV : you're looking at MI and CSK https://t.co/FH1bbkDoKT

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak



Just didn't get what Rohit meant there 🤷‍♂️ #MI played only 2 overseas players. After the match, Rohit said they wanted to strengthen their batting but a few overseas players were unavailable. Tim David is the only other overseas batter they have & he was fielding as a substituteJust didn't get what Rohit meant there 🤷‍♂️ #MI played only 2 overseas players. After the match, Rohit said they wanted to strengthen their batting but a few overseas players were unavailable. Tim David is the only other overseas batter they have & he was fielding as a substituteJust didn't get what Rohit meant there 🤷‍♂️

Sai @akakrcb6 MI umpires showing more commitment than their captain did with bat over the years. MI umpires showing more commitment than their captain did with bat over the years.

Sameer @Notacrickethack MI, CSK and United losing on the same day. What a great day for humanity. MI, CSK and United losing on the same day. What a great day for humanity.

z N e D @MadMart05 We CSK fans got no shame tho. Literally last in points table and still laughing at MI 🤣 We CSK fans got no shame tho. Literally last in points table and still laughing at MI 🤣

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs Everything changes with time. MI and CSK era has over. It's time for new champion. Everything changes with time. MI and CSK era has over. It's time for new champion.

A l V Y @9seventy3 Mom : Where are the shoes ?

Me : MI and CSK

She : what ?

Me : Bottom of the table Mom : Where are the shoes ?Me : MI and CSKShe : what ?Me : Bottom of the table

s @Imsahil_11 MI at 9th

CSK at 10th

Always one lead ahead of them MI at 9thCSK at 10th Always one lead ahead of them https://t.co/O6ja0d2r8i

Vishakan Soundararajan @Vishak_Sound MI and CSK this year : MI and CSK this year : https://t.co/x6UN6HM4u3

Kaushik @the_memer_kid_ CSK and MI in this IPL CSK and MI in this IPL https://t.co/2uQPyt6j4v

Vandan @Vandan1709 CSK and MI to each other after every match CSK and MI to each other after every match https://t.co/qd76GYSSXa

Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli too good for MI bowlers

To defend their target of 152, the Mumbai Indians needed to pick up early wickets. However, as the story has been for them so far this season, the lack of a genuine wicket-taker up top cost them once again. Although Mumbai bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay, RCB still didn't lose any wickets.

After skipper Faf du Plessis' departure, there was hope for MI to put pressure on the RCB batters and take the game deep. However, Virat Kohli showed his class and once again paced his innings to perfection in the chase. He proved to be the ideal foil for Anuj Rawat, who took on the bowlers at the other end.

Dewald Brevis dropped Kohli's catch at a crucial juncture and that proved to be the final nail in Mumbai's coffin. In the end, Glenn Maxwell and the 'finisher' Dinesh Karthik ensured that RCB got over the line comfortably.

It was a brave call from Rohit Sharma to play just two overseas players in the XI and it certainly backfired. The five-time IPL champions don't have many options left on the bench. Hence, it will be interesting to see if they show any character and make a strong comeback this season.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Aditya Singh