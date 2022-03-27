"Parampara-Pratishtha-Anushasan!"- Fans roast MI as they once again lose their first game against DC in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) once again failed to win the opening game of their IPL season as the Delhi Capitals (DC) romped home in the end with ten balls to spare.
Rohit Sharma and his men have now failed to win their first game of the tournament since 2012.
Mumbai posted a competitive total of 177 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fantastic 81 from Ishan Kishan. They also picked up some early wickets and put DC on the back foot.
But when it all looked set for the Mumbai Indians to finally break their jinx of winning their first game, it once again fell apart for them.
Fans on Twitter trolled the Mumbai Indians for continuing their trend of losing their first game of the season. Here are some of the reactions:
MI continue their first-game jinx after loss against DC
DC needed a good start from their openers and Tim Seifert flew out of the blocks, playing some delightful strokes. But Murugan Ashwin brought MI roaring back with two wickets in his first over.
MI kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and despite a handy cameo from Shardul Thakur, it looked like DC were way behind in the game. However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav got together and began to find the boundary consistently.
The duo kept the required run-rate in check and targeted the likes of Daniel Sams towards the end. Jasprit Bumrah also had a forgetful outing as the Mumbai Indians just couldn't stop the flow of boundaries.
In the end, Patel and Yadav added an incredible 75 runs for the seventh wicket and DC won in a canter. MI will need to go back to the drawing board and analyze why they weren't able to finish off the game despite being in the driver's seat.
DC, on the other hand, would be in high spirits as despite having just two overseas players available, they managed to get the points on the board straightaway.
