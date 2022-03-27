"Parampara-Pratishtha-Anushasan!"- Fans roast MI as they once again lose their first game against DC in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) once again failed to win the opening game of their IPL season as the Delhi Capitals (DC) romped home in the end with ten balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma and his men have now failed to win their first game of the tournament since 2012.

Mumbai posted a competitive total of 177 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fantastic 81 from Ishan Kishan. They also picked up some early wickets and put DC on the back foot.

But when it all looked set for the Mumbai Indians to finally break their jinx of winning their first game, it once again fell apart for them.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Mumbai Indians for continuing their trend of losing their first game of the season. Here are some of the reactions:

absy @absycric Ever since Daredevils changed to Capitals, even if we play schoolkids in our first match against MI, we beat them Ever since Daredevils changed to Capitals, even if we play schoolkids in our first match against MI, we beat them

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Absolute heist this from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. MI bottled it with Thampi and Sams just falling apart, but the Delhi lads hung in so well - to go from a required rate of just under 12, to winning with 10 balls to spare is pretty ridiculous Absolute heist this from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. MI bottled it with Thampi and Sams just falling apart, but the Delhi lads hung in so well - to go from a required rate of just under 12, to winning with 10 balls to spare is pretty ridiculous

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill MI's opening game juju is incredible to beat. This match was dead and buried. MI's opening game juju is incredible to beat. This match was dead and buried.

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 #IPL2022 What an absolute piece of trash #DanielSams is...his was the only MI purchase that made my blood boil. Can’t bowl anywhere in an innings...BBL produces a load of Grade-A junk, but IPL teams still attach themselves to that junk. #DCvMI What an absolute piece of trash #DanielSams is...his was the only MI purchase that made my blood boil. Can’t bowl anywhere in an innings...BBL produces a load of Grade-A junk, but IPL teams still attach themselves to that junk. #DCvMI #IPL2022

Askar sultan @askargooner #IPL A match MI should have never lost, it's surely going to be the case in this IPL with this bowling attack!! #MI A match MI should have never lost, it's surely going to be the case in this IPL with this bowling attack!! #MI #IPL

Sai @akakrcb6 Our gunman took revenge against MI. Our gunman took revenge against MI. https://t.co/FrlrmKdxwV

Sagar @sagarcasm Mumbai Indians losing their first game of IPL season Mumbai Indians losing their first game of IPL season https://t.co/vqf4SvstAm

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan What did I say about Daniel Sams bowling? It doesn't take a genius to figure out that he is a mug with the ball.



He is only playing just because he is a very good hitter down the order, like Lord Thakur! What did I say about Daniel Sams bowling? It doesn't take a genius to figure out that he is a mug with the ball.He is only playing just because he is a very good hitter down the order, like Lord Thakur!

arfan @Im__Arfan Sams & Bumrah combined conceded 100 in 7.3 overs. Never thought I could be writing both names together in such a stat. Sams & Bumrah combined conceded 100 in 7.3 overs. Never thought I could be writing both names together in such a stat.

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ Daniel Sams on his way to turn off his Instagram comment section Daniel Sams on his way to turn off his Instagram comment section https://t.co/se8z0KAVCn

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Slower ball specialists from BBL have hardly ever worked in the IPL. Sams is just another name in that list. Didn't work for Delhi either in the 2020 season. Slower ball specialists from BBL have hardly ever worked in the IPL. Sams is just another name in that list. Didn't work for Delhi either in the 2020 season.

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Enjoy Sams "We are Mi we can make every fraud work" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Enjoy Sams "We are Mi we can make every fraud work" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😢🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Enjoy Sams

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper CSK meeting MI at the bottom of the points table CSK meeting MI at the bottom of the points table https://t.co/S2r8HsDnJu

MI continue their first-game jinx after loss against DC

DC needed a good start from their openers and Tim Seifert flew out of the blocks, playing some delightful strokes. But Murugan Ashwin brought MI roaring back with two wickets in his first over.

MI kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and despite a handy cameo from Shardul Thakur, it looked like DC were way behind in the game. However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav got together and began to find the boundary consistently.

The duo kept the required run-rate in check and targeted the likes of Daniel Sams towards the end. Jasprit Bumrah also had a forgetful outing as the Mumbai Indians just couldn't stop the flow of boundaries.

In the end, Patel and Yadav added an incredible 75 runs for the seventh wicket and DC won in a canter. MI will need to go back to the drawing board and analyze why they weren't able to finish off the game despite being in the driver's seat.

DC, on the other hand, would be in high spirits as despite having just two overseas players available, they managed to get the points on the board straightaway.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar