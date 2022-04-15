"Perform instead of twerking and dancing!" - Twitter tears into Riyan Parag for another failure in IPL 2022

Riyan Parag couldn't quite provide the finishing kick that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed as they fell short by 37 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth target of 193, the Royals could only manage 155/9, handing a comprehensive win to the Titans.
Jos Buttler gave RR the perfect start by going all guns blazing in the powerplay. However, the Royals lost unnecessary wickets at crucial junctures and that proved fatal to their chances of chasing the total down.
Fans on Twitter are running out of patience with young Riyan Parag as he once again failed to deliver when his team needed him the most. Some fans slammed the Royals franchise for backing the 20-year-old despite him being ineffective for the past three seasons. Here are some of the reactions:
Riyan Parag couldn't take RR over the line
Chasing 193 was never going to be straightforward against a potent GT bowling attack. However, the in-form Buttler flew out of the blocks and took on the opposition bowlers right from the get-go. The English superstar scored 54 off just 24 balls and gave the Royals' chase a much-needed headstart.
It took a special delivery from Lockie Ferguson to send Buttler back and from there, the Titans seemed to tighten their grip on the game. Sanju Samson ran himself out while Rassie van der Dussen had another disappointing outing.
Shimron Hetmyer looked in stunning form and was taking on the Titans' spearhead Mohammed Shami. However, he hit one shot too many and was dismissed in the end. When Riyan Parag walked out to bat, RR were still in the chase with 103 runs needed of 57 balls.
The Royals also had a bit of depth in their batting with James Neesham slotted in to come next. However, Parag couldn't do much about the juicy full toss presented to him by Ferguson as he was caught by Shubman Gill in the deep.
In the end, too much was left for Neesham to do and his wicket proved to be the final nail in the RR coffin. GT will be concerned about Hardik Pandya's injury. But if he is fit, the Titans will certainly look like one of the top contenders to make it to the playoffs this season.