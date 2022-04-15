"Perform instead of twerking and dancing!" - Twitter tears into Riyan Parag for another failure in IPL 2022

Riyan Parag couldn't quite provide the finishing kick that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed as they fell short by 37 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth target of 193, the Royals could only manage 155/9, handing a comprehensive win to the Titans.

Jos Buttler gave RR the perfect start by going all guns blazing in the powerplay. However, the Royals lost unnecessary wickets at crucial junctures and that proved fatal to their chances of chasing the total down.

Fans on Twitter are running out of patience with young Riyan Parag as he once again failed to deliver when his team needed him the most. Some fans slammed the Royals franchise for backing the 20-year-old despite him being ineffective for the past three seasons. Here are some of the reactions:

Bhavik @decent_smile

Shahrukh khan

Abdul Samad



Most overrated overhyped usless players. @puntasticVU Riyan paragShahrukh khanAbdul SamadMost overrated overhyped usless players. @puntasticVU Riyan paragShahrukh khanAbdul Samad Most overrated overhyped usless players.

Varun @wizardrincewind Riyan Parag has never been the same ever since blocking me Riyan Parag has never been the same ever since blocking me

Anirudha @Jimmyy127 What in this world does Riyan Parag do other than being a Twitter Virat Kohli Fanboy? What in this world does Riyan Parag do other than being a Twitter Virat Kohli Fanboy?

Dinesh @Dinesh_cruzzzz Riyan Parag is overrated player and full of overacting person #RRvGT Riyan Parag is overrated player and full of overacting person #RRvGT

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻



I can be best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in future: Riyan Parag This StatementI can be best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in future: Riyan Parag This Statement 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻I can be best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in future: Riyan Parag

Baz @btbasit02 @rajasthanroyals I can dance much better than Riyan Parag, Can i get finishers role in Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals I can dance much better than Riyan Parag, Can i get finishers role in Rajasthan Royals https://t.co/8klmZSAnw6

khd sr @slaychau_ Jabronis like Riyan parag playing his 5th season without doing anything meanwhile proven performers like sarfaraz , Jagdeeshan , sai kishore dont get any games Jabronis like Riyan parag playing his 5th season without doing anything meanwhile proven performers like sarfaraz , Jagdeeshan , sai kishore dont get any games

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Saw This On Twitter :



2020 : Riyan Parag is just 18. Let's wait.



2021 : Riyan Parag is just 19. Let's not pressurise him.



2022 : Riyan Parag is just 20. We can decide after 3-4 years Saw This On Twitter : 2020 : Riyan Parag is just 18. Let's wait. 2021 : Riyan Parag is just 19. Let's not pressurise him. 2022 : Riyan Parag is just 20. We can decide after 3-4 years

Sagar Shinde @fcbsagarrrr45



Riyan Parag said, "I don't want to praise myself too much, but I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals, but for India in years to come. Yes, I've got alot to work on and I've got to be consistent, but I firmly believe that I can do". (To Red Bull). Riyan Parag said, "I don't want to praise myself too much, but I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals, but for India in years to come. Yes, I've got alot to work on and I've got to be consistent, but I firmly believe that I can do". (To Red Bull).😂

i @ShaheenHypebot Thank you for scoring 1 more run than Neesham, @ParagRiyan !! Thank you for scoring 1 more run than Neesham, @ParagRiyan !!

Rahul @Rahul_tiua better then riyan parag better then riyan parag https://t.co/ma4ei6lXxh

Semester top 🤲🏻 | KKR era 💜 @SuttaBeedi27 I haven't seen a more overrated player than Riyan Parag . Hasn't done anything till date I haven't seen a more overrated player than Riyan Parag . Hasn't done anything till date

Harshit @Asktheharshit Riyan Parag is one of the best finisher, he finishes his own team. Riyan Parag is one of the best finisher, he finishes his own team.

. @chessearentboi Riyan Parag your team needs you, perform instead of twerking and dancing. Riyan Parag your team needs you, perform instead of twerking and dancing.

santanu @santanuzn When you want to show bihu dance to the world and your only hope is Riyan Parag When you want to show bihu dance to the world and your only hope is Riyan Parag 😭😭

Rahul @Containment_Zon All style and no play makes Jack a Riyan Parag. #RRvGT All style and no play makes Jack a Riyan Parag. #RRvGT

V.Adhithya @adhi_SRF1995 Honestly don't understand what RR sees in Riyan Parag. Certainly nothing on the pitch. May be they think he's the teams cheerleader with the funky celebrations? Honestly don't understand what RR sees in Riyan Parag. Certainly nothing on the pitch. May be they think he's the teams cheerleader with the funky celebrations?

Riyan Parag couldn't take RR over the line

Chasing 193 was never going to be straightforward against a potent GT bowling attack. However, the in-form Buttler flew out of the blocks and took on the opposition bowlers right from the get-go. The English superstar scored 54 off just 24 balls and gave the Royals' chase a much-needed headstart.

It took a special delivery from Lockie Ferguson to send Buttler back and from there, the Titans seemed to tighten their grip on the game. Sanju Samson ran himself out while Rassie van der Dussen had another disappointing outing.

Shimron Hetmyer looked in stunning form and was taking on the Titans' spearhead Mohammed Shami. However, he hit one shot too many and was dismissed in the end. When Riyan Parag walked out to bat, RR were still in the chase with 103 runs needed of 57 balls.

The Royals also had a bit of depth in their batting with James Neesham slotted in to come next. However, Parag couldn't do much about the juicy full toss presented to him by Ferguson as he was caught by Shubman Gill in the deep.

In the end, too much was left for Neesham to do and his wicket proved to be the final nail in the RR coffin. GT will be concerned about Hardik Pandya's injury. But if he is fit, the Titans will certainly look like one of the top contenders to make it to the playoffs this season.

