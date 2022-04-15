×
"Perform instead of twerking and dancing!" - Twitter tears into Riyan Parag for another failure in IPL 2022

Fans were frustrated to see Riyan Parag consistently fail for RR. (P.C.: iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 15, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Riyan Parag couldn't quite provide the finishing kick that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed as they fell short by 37 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth target of 193, the Royals could only manage 155/9, handing a comprehensive win to the Titans.

Jos Buttler gave RR the perfect start by going all guns blazing in the powerplay. However, the Royals lost unnecessary wickets at crucial junctures and that proved fatal to their chances of chasing the total down.

Fans on Twitter are running out of patience with young Riyan Parag as he once again failed to deliver when his team needed him the most. Some fans slammed the Royals franchise for backing the 20-year-old despite him being ineffective for the past three seasons. Here are some of the reactions:

@puntasticVU Riyan paragShahrukh khanAbdul Samad Most overrated overhyped usless players.
Riyan Parag IPL Career 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻Matches Runs Wickets 34 364 3 Still Not Overrated @CricCrazyJohns ?#IPL2022 #RRvsGT #GTvsRR
Riyan Parag has never been the same ever since blocking me
This riyan parag guy -_-_-_ #GTvsRR
What in this world does Riyan Parag do other than being a Twitter Virat Kohli Fanboy?
Riyan parag when teams needs him#IPL2022 #RRvGT https://t.co/krxexVkcab
Riyan Parag is overrated player and full of overacting person #RRvGT
This Statement 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻I can be best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in future: Riyan Parag
@rajasthanroyals I can dance much better than Riyan Parag, Can i get finishers role in Rajasthan Royals https://t.co/8klmZSAnw6
Jabronis like Riyan parag playing his 5th season without doing anything meanwhile proven performers like sarfaraz , Jagdeeshan , sai kishore dont get any games
Saw This On Twitter : 2020 : Riyan Parag is just 18. Let's wait. 2021 : Riyan Parag is just 19. Let's not pressurise him. 2022 : Riyan Parag is just 20. We can decide after 3-4 years
Thank you Riyan Parag for amazing career🙏 #IPL2022 #RRvsG https://t.co/tKYsxMQgBL
Riyan Parag as finisher https://t.co/95h8HflL9q
#GTvRR #RRvGT #IPL2022 Riyan Parag after wasting Opportunities https://t.co/R6PuOa67eZ
Just Riyan Parag things#RRvGT | #IPL2022 https://t.co/uSGcjawti7
#RRvGTJust Riyan Parag things😭💃 https://t.co/420d8pQdrh
Riyan Parag said, "I don't want to praise myself too much, but I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals, but for India in years to come. Yes, I've got alot to work on and I've got to be consistent, but I firmly believe that I can do". (To Red Bull).😂
Meanwhile Riyan Parag 🌚🌚#IPL2022 #RRvGT https://t.co/kPEW9of4Wj
Thank you for scoring 1 more run than Neesham, @ParagRiyan !!
better then riyan parag https://t.co/ma4ei6lXxh
I haven't seen a more overrated player than Riyan Parag . Hasn't done anything till date
Riyan Parag is one of the best finisher, he finishes his own team.
Riyan Parag your team needs you, perform instead of twerking and dancing.
@ParagRiyan Ha bhai best finisher for rajasthan and India😂 https://t.co/bya5zam9Ci
When you want to show bihu dance to the world and your only hope is Riyan Parag 😭😭
All style and no play makes Jack a Riyan Parag. #RRvGT
Can't believe @rajasthanroyals releases Shivam dube for Riyan parag 😆#RRvGT
Honestly don't understand what RR sees in Riyan Parag. Certainly nothing on the pitch. May be they think he's the teams cheerleader with the funky celebrations?

Riyan Parag couldn't take RR over the line

Chasing 193 was never going to be straightforward against a potent GT bowling attack. However, the in-form Buttler flew out of the blocks and took on the opposition bowlers right from the get-go. The English superstar scored 54 off just 24 balls and gave the Royals' chase a much-needed headstart.

It took a special delivery from Lockie Ferguson to send Buttler back and from there, the Titans seemed to tighten their grip on the game. Sanju Samson ran himself out while Rassie van der Dussen had another disappointing outing.

Shimron Hetmyer looked in stunning form and was taking on the Titans' spearhead Mohammed Shami. However, he hit one shot too many and was dismissed in the end. When Riyan Parag walked out to bat, RR were still in the chase with 103 runs needed of 57 balls.

The Royals also had a bit of depth in their batting with James Neesham slotted in to come next. However, Parag couldn't do much about the juicy full toss presented to him by Ferguson as he was caught by Shubman Gill in the deep.

In the end, too much was left for Neesham to do and his wicket proved to be the final nail in the RR coffin. GT will be concerned about Hardik Pandya's injury. But if he is fit, the Titans will certainly look like one of the top contenders to make it to the playoffs this season.

