"Petition to call sixes over 110m LIVINGSTONE!" - Rashid, Shami, Twitter shocked as PBKS' Liam Livingstone smokes longest six of IPL 2022

After Liam Livingstone (L) hit that monsterous six, Rashid Khan went to check his bat. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 11:53 PM IST
News

Punjab Kings (PBKS) completed a clinical performance with a thumping eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 3. While Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 62*, Liam Livingstone stole the show by smashing Mohammed Shami for 28 runs in one over, including a 117-meter mammoth six.

The hard-hitting Englishman faced four balls for two runs when Shami came to bowl. However, Livingstone pressed the foot on the accelerator and smashed three sixes and two boundaries to ensure PBKS won with four overs to spare.

Fans were thrilled to see Liam Livingstone take down one of India's premier pacers in such devastating fashion. Some fans also credited Dhawan for playing yet another responsible knock for his team.

Here are some of the reactions:

Livingstone has reached that level where he has people putting the TV on even when the equation is 20 needed 30. Must watch SUPERSTAR
That Liam Livingstone 117m six deserved Ian Bishop. 😔
Liam Livingstone that was real MONSTER! That was so huge 🤯Even Shami was awestruck alongside captain Agarwal! #PBKSvGT #IPL2022
Longest sixes hit in IPL (since 2012) :-119 m - Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2013117 m - Ben Cutting vs RCB, 2016117 m - Livingstone vs GT, today112 m - Dhoni vs MI, 2012112 m - Gayle vs PWI, 2013112 m - Dewald Brevis vs PBKS, 2022(* diff sources MAY show diff results)#IPL2022
Livingstone. 3 players rolled into one.
I still can't believe the Royals benched Livingstone in the second half of IPL 2021 after a handful of matches...
Thank You Liam Livingstone for finishing the match quickly! Have enough time to catch m t breath again and get ready for #ChampionsLeague #IPL #GTvsPBKS #LiamLivingstone #CricketTwitter #Footabll
Aye, we have the mandatory Liam Livingstone massive six here.
What was that shot Livingstone. Beauty.
Liam Livingstone is low-key having a Dre-Russesque season. Easily amongst the most powerful and aesthetic six hitters I've ever seen.
Punjab Kings need 27 from 30 balls and Livingstone finished the match in just 6 balls.
Livingstone is just too dangerous a batsman 🔥🥵 #IPL2022 #GTvPBKS
Holy shee-it.Liam Livingstone 117 m six.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iYVTCoVEto
Absolute crazy knock by Livingstone, 30 runs in just 10 balls. 6 6 6 4 2 4😍.
Livingstone is hitting 117 meters six, using full energy😳Meanwhile Dhawan,used Joseph pace to hit 63 meters six🤭Thug life Dhawan 😎
Hopefully Tim David will be our Livingstone.
Rashid Khan literally went on to check if there is spring or something in Livingstone's bat after that monstrous six. 🤣
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉis the ball that Livingstone hit?! 😅🚀#GTvPBKS #IPL2022
Livingstone finished the proceedings in just 6 balls (6,6,6,4,2,4). What a monster six of 117 mts ! #PBKSvsLSG Meanwhile viewers who went for break in 16th over https://t.co/eCs9Ygi2zw
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯Petition to call sixes over 110m LIVINGSTONE! How does this man hit them so easily? What a fantastic pick by @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvGT
117m sixLivingstone himself shockedShami shockedMayank shockedNehra ji shocked 😳😳🥵🔥
KP @KP24 in commentary box - Liam Livingstone @liaml4893 is living up to the expectations, here in Mumbai #IPL2022 https://t.co/b5JJLqK5gz
Liam Livingstone is a monster. End of. #IPL2022 #GTvPBKS
Freak Liam Livingstone
Shikhar was slow & steady, Rajapaksa was aggressive and Liam Livingstone erupted like a volcano! PBKS had their A game today. #GTvPBKS #IPL2022
Liam Livingstone will be the next Russell in IPL.
Usain Bolt running at full speed would require 22.4172 seconds to fetch that 117m hit from Livingstone.😱😂#PBKSvGT
That was a 12!!!! #Livingstone #PBKSvsGT 😳😱🤩🙌🏼
Liam Livingstone is freak 🔥🔥The CEO of hitting big sixes 🙌 117m 😳Even Shami was impressed with that shot 👏#PBKSvGT #IPL2022 https://t.co/7oH3iLkLTB
Suddenly so much energy in the game thanks to long six hitting machine Livingstone.
6⃣6⃣6⃣4⃣2⃣4️⃣ - 🫡 to Liam Livingstone 💞💕Rashid khan checking his bat whether it has made up of wood or rock !! #GTvPBKS #PunjabKings#TATAIPL #YehAbNormalHai #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 https://t.co/8mrrwCViYq
Me checking pen of the student who scored 20/20 in class test.#livingstone #IPL2022 #IPL #gtvspbks #PBKSvsGT https://t.co/IxFUACEnb1
I am dedicating my life to Liam Livingstone bhakti. #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022
RR shouldn't have let go Liam Livingstone. Just imagine current Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone batting together 🥵🥵🥵
IPL has got the proper replacement for Chris Gayle!! Liam LUVIN Livingstone.
Liam Livingstone for 11 crore is worth every penny

Dhawan, Rajapaksa laid foundation for smooth PBKS chase

Although 144 was a modest target, GT had a world-class bowling attack and Punjab needed a good start. They promoted Jonny Bairstow to his natural position at the top of the order. But the move didn't work as the Englishman departed cheaply after scoring a single run.

Dhawan usually likes to take his time and get a feel of the pace on the pitch. However, the veteran opener hit the ground running by scoring some boundaries, which helped Bhanuka Rajapaksa settle at the crease.

Once the Sri Lankan had his eye in, Dhawan was happy to play second fiddle as Rajapaksa took on the GT bowling. The duo added 87 runs for the second wicket and that broke the back of the chase for PBKS.

Liam Livingstone completed a fantastic run chase in the most stunning fashion possible as his carnage against Shami ensured PBKS improved their net run rate. This is probably a reality check for the Titans as their batting has always looked light on paper.

Hardik Pandya and his men will need to figure out how to pace their innings while batting first, as that could potentially be the case for them in the bigger games ahead. Punjab, on the other hand, will be delighted to beat the table-toppers comfortably and are well and truly alive in the race to the playoffs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
reaction-emoji

