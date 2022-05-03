"Petition to call sixes over 110m LIVINGSTONE!" - Rashid, Shami, Twitter shocked as PBKS' Liam Livingstone smokes longest six of IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) completed a clinical performance with a thumping eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 3. While Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 62*, Liam Livingstone stole the show by smashing Mohammed Shami for 28 runs in one over, including a 117-meter mammoth six.
The hard-hitting Englishman faced four balls for two runs when Shami came to bowl. However, Livingstone pressed the foot on the accelerator and smashed three sixes and two boundaries to ensure PBKS won with four overs to spare.
Fans were thrilled to see Liam Livingstone take down one of India's premier pacers in such devastating fashion. Some fans also credited Dhawan for playing yet another responsible knock for his team.
Here are some of the reactions:
Dhawan, Rajapaksa laid foundation for smooth PBKS chase
Although 144 was a modest target, GT had a world-class bowling attack and Punjab needed a good start. They promoted Jonny Bairstow to his natural position at the top of the order. But the move didn't work as the Englishman departed cheaply after scoring a single run.
Dhawan usually likes to take his time and get a feel of the pace on the pitch. However, the veteran opener hit the ground running by scoring some boundaries, which helped Bhanuka Rajapaksa settle at the crease.
Once the Sri Lankan had his eye in, Dhawan was happy to play second fiddle as Rajapaksa took on the GT bowling. The duo added 87 runs for the second wicket and that broke the back of the chase for PBKS.
Liam Livingstone completed a fantastic run chase in the most stunning fashion possible as his carnage against Shami ensured PBKS improved their net run rate. This is probably a reality check for the Titans as their batting has always looked light on paper.
Hardik Pandya and his men will need to figure out how to pace their innings while batting first, as that could potentially be the case for them in the bigger games ahead. Punjab, on the other hand, will be delighted to beat the table-toppers comfortably and are well and truly alive in the race to the playoffs.