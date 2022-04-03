"The best part was that he did not play any unconventional shots" - Piyush Chawla lauds Shubman Gill's knock for the Gujarat Titans

Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh have praised Shubman Gill for his enterprising knock in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Gill smoked 84 runs off just 46 deliveries to help the Titans post a decent score of 171/6 after being asked to bat first. Their bowlers then rose to the occasion to restrict the Capitals to a score of 157/9 to seal Hardik Pandya's side's second consecutive win at the start of the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chawla was particularly appreciative of Shubman Gill for playing proper cricketing shots. He elaborated:

"When you talk about this innings, the best part was that he (Gill) did not play any unconventional shots, he played only cricketing shots and he got maximum results because of that. That is why he was able to play such a big knock. The strike rate started at 125 and went to 170 in the end."

Gill struck six fours and four sixes, with his 84 runs coming at an excellent strike rate of 182.60. He gave the required impetus to the Gujarat Titans' innings after Matthew Wade's early dismissal, with Vijay Shankar struggling to play the big shots at the other end.

"His basics are extremely good" - Harbhajan Singh highlights that Shubman Gill has a huge range of shots

The 84-run effort was Shubman Gill's highest score in the IPL [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh added that Shubman Gill's excellent technique stands him in good stead. He explained:

"His basics are extremely good. He plays well straight down the ground, he times the ball and does not hit it hard. Whether it is 20-over, 50-over or Test cricket, if your basics are good and you play the ball close to your body, his eyes are always on the ball and because of that only he does not mishit his shots."

The former India spinner added that the batter has a wide array of shots in his arsenal. He observed:

"He has a huge range of shots. He plays an amazing pull shot, uses his height, he is tall, does not go too far back, on the front foot itself he hits straight and square off the wicket."

Singh concluded by predicting a bright future for the youngster. He stated:

"He is an amazing player. Shubman Gill will be the best player in the coming era because what I saw by being with him last year, he is a different type of player, he has a different kind of timing. His performances are getting better with every game."

Gill is known for his silken strokeplay. However, he is predominantly in contention for a spot only on the Indian Test side. He will hope to give consistent performances in IPL 2022 to come in the reckoning for white-ball cricket as well.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shubman Gill score a half-century in Gujarat Titans' next match? Yes No 4 votes so far