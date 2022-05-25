David Miller sends a message to Rajasthan Royals fans after defeating his former team in IPL 2022 Playoffs

David Miller played one of the best knocks of his IPL career to help the Gujarat Titans (GT) win Qualifier 1 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 24. The southpaw soon sent a message to RR fans after defeating the Jaipur-based franchise.

Many fans will know that Miller played for the Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons. He warmed the benches for the majority of the matches. Miller played 10 matches across two years for RR, scoring 124 runs at a disappointing strike rate of 109.73.

He has already played 15 matches for the Gujarat Titans this year and has played a couple of stellar knocks for them. He played a match-winning innings of 68*(38) against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Coming out to bat at number five when the team needed 104 runs off 63 balls, Miller had a match-winning partnership of 106 runs with captain Hardik Pandya to guide Gujarat Titans home. Soon after the game ended, Miller posted the following message on Twitter:

"Sorry #RoyalsFamily."

"You've got to control what you can"- David Miller

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the 'Man of the Match' award in the Qualifier 1 match against the Rajasthan Royals, Miller reflected on his performance and said:

"You've got to control what you can. You can't really think too much ahead and about what will happen. You just have to concentrate on your breathing and if it's in your area you have to capitalize. If it comes down to the last over you have to do it - there are no other balls left after that."

Gujarat Titans needed 16 runs off the last over to book a place in the final. David Miller finished things off in style with three sixes off three balls bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit