IPL 2022 Playoffs rain update: Kolkata weather today (May 24)

The IPL 2022 Playoffs have every chance of being delayed or washed out. Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will surely see rain play a part in the outcome.

While the table-toppers Titans made it to the playoffs in their maiden IPL appearance, the Royals have vaulted into the top 4 for the first time since the 2018 edition. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24)

The last time both sides met, Hardik Pandya led from the front with a belligerent 87. Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal prized out the Royals' batting order, handing them a 37-run defeat.

However, with this clash giving them a second chance, there's a lot to play for. If the rain gods decide to stay away, that is. Here's a quick look at the weather report and a preview of the much-awaited IPL 2022 playoff clash.

Kolkata Weather today: Thunderstorms expected

Weather.com predicted thunderstorms in the region surrounding Eden Gardens and that would mean a wet day out. Unfortunately for the sides, the rain is expected to start at 7 pm IST, meaning a delay in the toss, and could go on till 10:30 pm.

Temperatures are expected to be around 32 degrees and dip down to 28 as the evening rolls on. Humidity is expected to be around 69% with a cloud cover of 50%.

GT vs RR: IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 1 quick preview

When: May 24

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Start time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch IPL 2022: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

Probable Playing XI

Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

