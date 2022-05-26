“Have not seen many better innings than the one he played” - Virat Kohli’s huge praise for Rajat Patidar 

Senior Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli hailed Rajat Patidar for his stupendous hundred in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Showering huge praise on the 28-year-old, the former franchise skipper said that he hadn’t seen too many better knocks under pressure.

Patidar hammered an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls in the knockout clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. RCB were under pressure in the Eliminator after skipper Faf du Plessis was out for a golden duck. However, Patidar smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in a dominating innings to lift Bangalore to 207 for four. In the end, they won the game by 14 runs.

In a video uploaded on IPLT20.COM, Patidar and Kohli were seen discussing the special knock. Sharing his views, a candid Kohli said:

“I would like to say that, and I told him as well after the game, I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better innings than the one he played today (Wednesday). Under pressure, big game - the first uncapped player in the history of the IPL to get a hundred in the playoffs."

The 33-year-old admitted that the magnitude of the game was so big that he was feeling the tension in the air. Kohli stated:

“I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very, very special and I don’t think anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of his innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that.”

Patidar and Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23) added an unbeaten 92 for the fifth wicket as LSG’s bowlers completely lost their grip on the contest.

“Our bowlers held their nerves very well” - Virat Kohli

Chasing 208, LSG needed 41 off the last three overs with seven wickets in hand, with skipper KL Rahul smashing a well-compiled half-century. Kohli admitted that there were a few tense moments at the end but praised his bowlers for holding their nerves. He said:

“Our bowlers held their nerves very well. Wanya (Wanindu Hasaranga), how he bowled through the middle overs, was outstanding. Josh (Hazlewood) bowling that important over in the end, getting two wickets for us, was crucial. Harshal (Patel) was unbelievable. (Mohammed) Siraj with the new ball was great. Shahbaz (Ahmed) bowled his four overs well. All in all, we were really happy that we got across the line.”

Rahul’s 58-ball 79 went in vain as Hazlewood (three for 43) and Harshal (one for 25) starred with the ball to restrict Lucknow to 193 for six.

Edited by Samya Majumdar