IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gill, Shami move high up the ladder - Updated after Match 10 

The tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Gujarat Titans (GT) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Hardik Pandya-led side won their second straight match and are now third in the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) became the second team to defend a total in the tournament after the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The side put on a spirited bowling performance to defend the 172-run target.

Riding on Shubman Gill's career-high 84 and pyrotechnics from Rahul Tewatia at the end, GT managed to score 171 in their allotted 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson led from the front while defending the score. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 4-28 to dismantle the depleted DC batting unit. He was well supported by Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan with the wet ball.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

Gujarat Titans move into the third spot of the IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans are now the only unbeaten team left in the tournament along with Rajasthan Royals. With two wins out of two under the leadership of Pandya, the new franchise moved to the third spot, and are only behind the Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by virtue of their net run-rate. A 14-run victory over DC gave them a net run rate of 0.495.

Following their first defeat of the season, the Rishabh Pant-led team are fourth in the points table. Their net run rate falls to 0.065, marginally on the positive side of the scale.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated

Shubman Gill enters the list with his career-best innings

Shubman Gill of the Gujarat Titans entered the top-10 of the Orange Cap list following a sublime 84-run knock. The youngster had begun the tournament with a disappointing duck against LSG.

Ishan Kishan and Jos Buttler have made a great start to the season, with a 40-run lead over the rest of the lot.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Mohammad Shami makes it to the top three of the list

Mohammad Shami backed his Player-of-the-Match display against LSG with yet another decent outing. The right-arm pacer recorded figures of 2-30 by claiming the wickets of Rovman Powell and Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel Ahmed, who started his stint with the Capitals on a bright note, also made it to the list in ninth position with four wickets from two matches.

