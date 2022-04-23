IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Buttler and Chahal continue their dominance - Updated after Match 34 

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. The Sanju Samson-led side emerged victorious at the Wankhede Stadium for their fifth win of the season.

Losing the toss for the sixth time this season, RR were put in to bat by Rishabh Pant. The inaugural winners endured a lean start during the powerplay but accelerated in the middle overs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal put on an imperious 155 for the first wicket. A valuable cameo by Sanju Samson helped RR post the season's highest total of 222-2 in the first innings.

The in-form Prithvi Shaw and David Warner started the chase off on a bright note. While they maintained a decent scoring rate over the course of the innings, regular wickets derailed their chase. The required rate eventually caught up to them as they fell short by 15 runs.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

RR climb to the top of the table

Following the nervy win, RR became the third side to reach 10 points in the tournament. The high-scoring encounter, separated by 15 runs, gave a nudge to RR's net run rate, which now reads at 0.432.

DC's struggles to find momentum continued with their fourth loss. Following a splendid boost to their net run rate with their nine-wicket win over PBKS, their current figures took a small hit. It decreased to 0.715, which is still the highest net run in the points table among all franchises.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Buttler extended his lead at the first spot (PC: IPLT20.com)

Buttler continued his fine run with his third hundred of the tournament. He registered the highest score of the season with a scintillating knock of 116 off 65 deliveries. The Englishman took his run tally for the season to 491 runs, 126 more than second-placed KL Rahul.

After scoring a quick fire 37 at the top of the order, Shaw climbed to the third spot on the Orange Cap list. The young batter has scored 254 runs at a strike rate of 164.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal has now claimed 17 wickets in the tournament (PC: IPLT20.com)

Chahal bowled a tight spell in a high scoring encounter to stretch his wicket count to 18. He is only three away from his highest wicket tally in the competition. The leg-spinner took the wicket of Axar Patel and registered figures of 1-28.

Second-placed Kuldeep Yadav, however, could not add to his wicket toll. He had a forgettable outing and conceded 40 runs in three overs at the Wankhede.

Khaleel Ahmed took his 11th wicket of the tournament in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. The left-arm pacer is now placed fifth on the Purple Cap list.

