IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Buttler and Pandya claim the top two spots - Updated after Match 24

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The new franchise returned to winning ways and secured the top spot in the points table with a 37-run win at the DY Patil Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Gujarat Titans' opening struggles continued. Being reduced to 15-2 midway through the powerplay, the onus was on Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya to rescue the innings. The captain led from the front and scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 deliveries.

Chasing 193 for victory, RR got off to a blazing start but were wounded by the wickets of both their openers. The rest of the batting stumbled and could never impose themselves in the chase against a potent GT bowling unit.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

GT climb to the top of the points table

The Titans became the first franchise to claim four wins, and as a result, are at the top of the points table. The 37-run win also bolsters their net run rate to 0.450.

RR lost their top spot in the points table and slid to third spot. They are marginally behind KKR in terms of their net run rate, which reads at 0.389.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Buttler and Pandya claim the top two spots (PC: IPLT20.com)

Hardik Pandya, with the second highest score of his career in the competition, led the Orange Cap race for a brief while. The all-rounder overtook Buttler by a ten-run margin at the innings break.

However, the in-form Englishman claimed the top spot in the run charts with an explosive fifty. He increased his run tally to 278 after five matches following his 54-run knock.

Despite not making significant contributions in tonight's contest, Shubman Gill and Shimron Hetmyer continue to feature in the top 10 run-getters in the tournament so far.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal maintains his lead in the Purple Cap race (PC: IPLT20.com)

Claiming the wicket of Abhinav Manohar off the last ball of his spell, Chahal moved onto 12 wickets in the tournament. He now has a lead of two wickets over Umesh Yadav after five matches.

With his influential spell of 3-23, which included the key wicket of Buttler, Lockie Ferguson increased his wicket tally to eight. He now ranks fifth on the purple cap list.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit