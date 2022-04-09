IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gill and Livingstone make it to the top three - updated after Match 16

Gujarat Titans (GT) extended their unbeaten run in a thrilling contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Rahul Tewatia powered the new franchise to victory off the last ball of the innings to culminate the chase.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Hardik Pandya-led side restricted PBKS to 189-9 in the first innings. Liam Livingstone scored his second successive fifty after the top order stuttered in the powerplay.

Chasing 190, Shubman Gill led the charge for the Titans. The youngster also notched his second successive fifty to cross his career-best score of 84. He missed out on a century by just four runs.

It seemed the run chase slipped out of GT's grasp despite a valuable cameo by Hardik Pandya. However, Rahul Tewatia slammed two sixes off the last two deliveries to finish the game.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

Gujarat Titans move to the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

With the last-ball win, the Gujarat Titans extended their winning streak to three matches and earned two valuable points as well. They hold a net run rate of 0.349 and are above the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the second position with a game in hand.

Punjab Kings' inconsistent start continues as they struggle to win two matches in a row. Following the heartbreaking loss, they are sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.152.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shubman Gill and Liam Livingstone entered the top three courtesy of their fifties.

Shubman Gill's career-high score of 96 and Liam Livingstone's second successive quick-fire fifty gave them a huge boost in their pursuit of the Orange Cap.

The young opener shot to the second spot on the list with 180 runs under his belt. He is only behind current Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler by 25 runs. The Englishman has 162 runs in the campaign so far.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Two of Gujarat Titans' bowlers make it to the top 10 of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap list.

Mohammad Shami retained his place among the top ten wicket-takers of the tournament with a spell of 1-36. He claimed the wicket of tail-ender Vaibhav Arora in the final over of his quota.

Rashid Khan made his way into the list following a sensational bowling display. The leg-spinner claimed three wickets and conceded just 22 runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar