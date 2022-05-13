IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Hasaranga climbs to the top 

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Mayank Agarwal-led side registered a massive win at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, RCB were on the back foot straight away following a blazing start by the PBKS openers. Jonny Bairstow was the wrecker-in-chief as the team registered 83 runs in the first six overs. Liam Livingstone top scored with 70 runs to propel PBKS to a massive 209-5 in 20 overs.

In reply, RCB crumbled under the pressure of the required run rate and were never in the run chase. The constant fall of wickets led to their downfall, with Glenn Maxwell providing a brief resistance in the middle overs. RCB would go on to lose the match by 54 runs.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

PBKS remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

PBKS staked their claim in the race for a playoff spot with a crucial win. The 2014 IPL finalists now have 12 points to their name with two matches remaining. The massive margin of victory also boosted their net run rate to 0.023

RCB's misery at the Brabourne Stadium continued as they lost their third straight game at the venue. The loss also adds additional pressure for their final league stage match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Moreover, the added element of net run rate also comes into the picture now. RCB's run rate figures now read a worrisome -0.323

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan remain in the top five of the pile (PC: IPLT20.com).

Shikhar Dhawan remains the second-highest run-scorer among the Indian players despite getting out cheaply for 10. The southpaw now has 402 runs in 12 matches and is ranked fourth overall in the race for the Orange Cap.

With an entertaining 70 off just 42 deliveries, Liam Livingstone registered his fourth half-century of the ongoing tournament. The Englishman registered massive sixes in his innings and crossed the 350-run mark in the process. He is now sixth on the list of top run-getters.

An early dismissal prevented RCB skipper Faf du Plessis from adding much to his run tally this evening. After scoring just 10 runs, the former Proteas skipper is now one short of 400 runs in the tournament.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Hasaranga matches Chahal's tally of 23 wickets in the tournament (PC: IPLT20.com).

Following a tight spell of 2-15 and accounting for the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga equaled Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 23 wickets. While the Sri Lankan has played an extra game, his impressive economy and strike rate puts him at the top.

Kagiso Rabada continues to be the top wicket-taker among the pacers in the tournament following a splendid second half. He was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with figures of 3-21, taking his wicket tally to 21 after 11 matches.

Harshal Patel took massive strides in the list by picking up four wickets in the first innings. The right-arm pacer is three wickets behind Rabada in the fourth place on the list.

