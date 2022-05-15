IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: SRH and KKR pacers occupy four spots - Updated after Match 61

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Shreyas Iyer-led men registered a massive 54-run win at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday (May 14).

Electing to bat first, KKR put 177-6 on the board. While staring towards a mediocre total for the majority of the innings, the side were fuelled by a whirlwind innings from Andre Russell. The Caribbean ace scored 20 runs off the final over off Washington Sundar to take his score to unbeaten 49 off 28 balls.

SRH were put under pressure by the KKR bowlers from the word go and went through a subdued powerplay. A collapse in the middle overs rendered them out of the chase with only three batters reaching double figures. The Kane Williamson-led side trudged to 123-8.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

KKR are still in the hunt for a playoff spot

KKR remain alive in the race for the playoffs with a vital win. The two-time winners now have 12 points in 13 matches at a net-run rate of 0.160. They will play their final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 18.

SRH are yet to win a contest following their five-match winning streak. They still have two matches to go and can reach a maximum tally of 14 points, keeping them intact for a potential top-four finish. Their net run-rate reads at -0.270.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Abhishek Sharma piped Varma to be top scorer among uncapped players (PC: IPLT20.com)

Abhishek Sharma now has the highest number of runs among uncapped players in the tournament. The youngster took on Sunil Narine in particular as he top-scored with 43 off 28 deliveries. He has 374 runs under his belt in 12 matches at an average of 31. The Punjab domestic team captain is placed eighth on the list.

Scoring three sixes in his brief knock of 32, Aiden Markram piped fellow South African Quinton de Kock for the 10th place on the list. The former U-19 captain has scored 358 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Four pacers from SRH and KKR find their place in the Purple Cap race (PC: IPLT20.com)

Venturing back into playing XI after a minor injury layoff, T. Natarajan conceded 43 runs and claimed the wicket of Rinku Singh. The left-arm seamer now has 18 wickets to his name and is ranked sixth on the list despite only playing 10 matches.

Following three wicketless games, Umran Malik returned in style with a three-wicket haul, running through the KKR batting unit. The right-arm speedster, with figures of 3-33, also has 18 wickets and is placed right below teammate Natarajan.

Occupying the slots below the SRH duo, Russell and Umesh Yadav stake their claim in the eighth and ninth spots respectively. The Caribbean all-rounder reached 17 wickets with a three-wicket haul while Yadav added a sole wicket to his tally.

Edited by Aditya Singh