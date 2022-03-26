IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR defeat CSK by 6 wickets 

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started with a contest between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two-time champions from Kolkata emerged triumphant with a six-wicket win to get their campaign underway.

After KKR elected to bowl first, a stellar spell by Umesh Yadav reduced CSK to 35-2 inside the powerplay. Reigning Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for a duck while Devon Conway endured a horrid IPL debut, scoring just three runs.

The misery piled on for CSK as wickets continued to tumble early into the middle overs. Struggling heavily at 61-5 after 10.5 overs, the experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni were entrusted with the task of restoring the innings.

In vintage fashion, the duo settled in on the Wankhede surface that was a bit two-paced and registered an unbeaten 70-run stand. MS Dhoni took over the proceedings in the final three overs to register his first IPL fifty since 2019.

The death over pyrotechnics helped the defending champions reach a respectable total of 131-5 after 20 overs.

For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane negotiated with the new-look CSK bowling pace unit to remain unbeaten through the powerplay. Dwayne Bravo struck immediately after being introduced into the attack with the wicket of Iyer.

Nitish Rana was sent in to counter the left-arm spinners, and the batter responded with a brisk cameo. Holding the innings from one end, Ajinkya Rahane played a breezy knock of 44 before falling to a soft dismissal off Mitchell Santner.

KKR finished off the chase in the penultimate over to notch their first two points of the season and gain an early advantage in the points table.

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table

KKR put in an all-round display to defeat CSK in the first match of IPL 2022

KKR have gained two points following their victory over CSK in the opening match of the tournament. The two-time winners will also occupy the top spot for the time being, with a net run rate of 0.639.

CSK occupy the tenth spot in the table after beginning their campaign with a defeat for the second season running at the Wankhede.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava