IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest wicket-takers in the MI v KKR match

In a battle between the two cellar dwellers, Match 56 of IPL 2022 pits Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It's been a rocky campaign for the two multiple title winners as they clash for the second time this season.

Round 1 belonged to KKR, thanks to Pat Cummins launching an all-out assault on Daniel Sams in Pune. The Knight Riders, however, come into this contest on the back of a hammering at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Meanwhile, MI have finally managed to get something going for them, winning their last two encounters against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

With the two sides desperately in need of a complete performance, their bowlers will have a big say in how things pan out. Here, we try to predict the three highest wicket-takers in tonight's IPL 2022 contest.

#1 Tim Southee

With 11 wickets from 6 games at an economy rate of 7.70, Tim Southee is having a fine season with the ball for KKR. So much so that he was recalled into the XI with big-ticket signing Pat Cummins confined to the bench.

Southee has had the wood over MI skipper Rohit Sharma, accounting for his wicket on four occasions in all T20s. Given his ability to swing the new ball, the Kiwi speedster should enjoy going up against him tonight in Navi Mumbai.

One of the more impressive aspects about Southee's returns this season has been the lengths he has operated around. More often than not, he has hit those hard lengths towards the back end of the innings while also managing to take pace off. With uncertainty lingering over Umesh Yadav's fitness, Southee remains the lynchpin of KKR's seam attack.

Riley Meredith hasn't taken IPL 2022 by storm per se, but he hasn't been shabby either. The Tasmanian bolter has put in a string of decent performances for the Mumbai Indians, mixing his lengths and pace to great effect.

While he is one of the quickest bowlers to do the rounds, Meredith's velocity hasn't really reached the levels of Umran Malik or Lockie Ferguson this season. However, the improved control and game sense he has shown should hold Rohit Sharma's team in great stead tonight.

A hit-the-deck bowler is the best bet against this KKR batting unit. Just ask the Lucknow Super Giants seam attack, who had them prancing around like a cat on a hot tin roof. In that regard, Meredith should cause a flutter or two tonight and have a couple of wickets to show for himself.

#3 Sunil Narine - KKR's trump card

It's 2022 but the Kolkata Knight Riders continue to remain reliant on Sunil Narine's wizardry on the bowling front. The Trinidadian seems to be getting better with age, as his economy rate of 5.22 in IPL 2022 suggests.

While he hasn't picked up a cluster of wickets as such, Narine does have a favorable record against Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard has struggled for any sort of rhythm against spin, particularly in IPL 2022, putting Narine in the front seat as far as that duel is concerned too.

And of course, the surface in Navi Mumbai is known to assist spin - just ask Moeen Ali, who ripped the Delhi Capitals (DC) to shreds last night! Tonight could well be the night that Sunil Narine bags quite a few wickets then to aid KKR's cause.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Can MI win three on the trot and pull one back for the season against KKR? Yes No 16 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy