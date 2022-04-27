"Proving SRH don't need Rashid Khan, he looks clueless!" - Fans troll Rashid & hail Abhishek Sharma as southpaw takes down former SRH star in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma once again repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors by smashing a classy 65 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. The 21-year-old took a special liking to Rashid Khan and scored 34 runs off his bowling in just 15 balls.

This was one of the main reasons why the Sunrisers didn't lose a cluster of wickets in the middle overs and ended up with a daunting total of 195/6. Aiden Markram also played yet another impactful innings, scoring a fine half-century and proving why he is truly an underrated T20 batter.

Fans on Twitter were amazed to see Abhishek Sharma bat with such confidence, especially against a world-class spinner like Rashid Khan. Here's how they reacted to his carnage:

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Vs Rashid Khan: 34 (15)

Vs others: 31 (27)



Not sure anyone's done that to Rashid of late, let alone a 21-year-old uncapped player



#IPL2022 #GTvsSRH Abhishek SharmaVs Rashid Khan: 34 (15)Vs others: 31 (27)Not sure anyone's done that to Rashid of late, let alone a 21-year-old uncapped player Abhishek SharmaVs Rashid Khan: 34 (15)Vs others: 31 (27)Not sure anyone's done that to Rashid of late, let alone a 21-year-old uncapped player#IPL2022 #GTvsSRH

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Abhishek Sharma scored 34 runs in just 15 balls against Rashid Khan tonight. Played one of the best of the league like a pro, kudos to Abhishek. Abhishek Sharma scored 34 runs in just 15 balls against Rashid Khan tonight. Played one of the best of the league like a pro, kudos to Abhishek.

KASHISH @crickashish217 Role-clarity and assurance have brought the best out of Abhishek Sharma. Only natural. Role-clarity and assurance have brought the best out of Abhishek Sharma. Only natural.

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 I think the confidence with which Abhishek Sharma hit that six against Rashid, I can say that this guy has arrived. Loving his development as a cricketer. Growing in confidence with every passing match. #SRHvGT I think the confidence with which Abhishek Sharma hit that six against Rashid, I can say that this guy has arrived. Loving his development as a cricketer. Growing in confidence with every passing match. #SRHvGT

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz

#SRHvGT Can't remember anyone tackle Rashid Khan as comfortably as Abhishek Sharma has done tonight. Can't remember anyone tackle Rashid Khan as comfortably as Abhishek Sharma has done tonight. #SRHvGT

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Abhishek Sharma's last 6 Innings in this IPL 2022:-



75(50).

42(32).

3(10).

31(25).

47(28).

65(42).



He is the leading runs scorer for SRH in this IPL so far. Abhishek Sharma's last 6 Innings in this IPL 2022:-75(50).42(32).3(10).31(25).47(28).65(42).He is the leading runs scorer for SRH in this IPL so far. https://t.co/XSUSqFPX8e

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Abhishek Sharma against spin. Too good man. Those delicious slog sweeps against Rashid. Wow. Abhishek Sharma against spin. Too good man. Those delicious slog sweeps against Rashid. Wow.

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#SRHvsGT #SRHvGT Abhishek Sharma is fearless, don’t remember the last time I saw someone completely OWN Rashid Khan Abhishek Sharma is fearless, don’t remember the last time I saw someone completely OWN Rashid Khan 🇮🇳🔥#SRHvsGT #SRHvGT

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Abhishek Sharma's strike Rate against spinners in this match - 236.36. - Outstanding. Abhishek Sharma's strike Rate against spinners in this match - 236.36. - Outstanding. https://t.co/vFPYOD9Ffq

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Abhishek Sharma is best Sharma of India Abhishek Sharma is best Sharma of India

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Abhishek Sharma , just one knock away from being selected in Cricket twitter's world cup 11 Abhishek Sharma , just one knock away from being selected in Cricket twitter's world cup 11

𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮𓃵 @StarkAditya_ Venkatesh Iyer, hope you are watching and learn from Abhishek Sharma. Venkatesh Iyer, hope you are watching and learn from Abhishek Sharma.

ANJALI GUPTA @moongirl2818



Babar Azam hit only 2 Sixes in whole PSL Season 2022.



2022

#IPL Abhishek Sharma hit 3 Sixes against Rashid Khan todayBabar Azam hit only 2 Sixes in whole PSL Season 2022. #IPL 2022 Abhishek Sharma hit 3 Sixes against Rashid Khan todayBabar Azam hit only 2 Sixes in whole PSL Season 2022.#IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/akTl9KQ5T1

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Both of them have almost 300 runs each this season Players carrying Sun risers Hyderabad this IPL.Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Both of them have almost 300 runs each this season Players carrying Sun risers Hyderabad this IPL.Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Both of them have almost 300 runs each this season 🔥 https://t.co/88R4hEDqn2

Ajinkya Darshane @ajinkyadarshane Abhishek Sharma also carries Williamson in the powerplay, meanwhile Ishan Kishan puts pressure on Rohit Sharma Abhishek Sharma also carries Williamson in the powerplay, meanwhile Ishan Kishan puts pressure on Rohit Sharma😞 https://t.co/dmmv5Tobvs

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_

Too good for Rashid Khan Abhishek Sharma bruh!Too good for Rashid Khan Abhishek Sharma bruh! 🙌Too good for Rashid Khan https://t.co/n1qR1Za5Vt

frozen🥶 @ein_scofield



#SRHvsGT 21 year old Abhishek Sharma proving they don't need Rashid Khan 21 year old Abhishek Sharma proving they don't need Rashid Khan #SRHvsGT https://t.co/dT5Ltg7SGA

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum Such a clean striker of the cricket ball is Abhishek Sharma @SunRisers . Times the ball so well. #SRHvGT Such a clean striker of the cricket ball is Abhishek Sharma @SunRisers. Times the ball so well. #SRHvGT

Yash Jha @jhayash



Gayle 42(16), KXIP-SRH, 2018

Vohra 37(14), KXIP-SRH, 2017

de Villiers 35(9), SA-AFG, 2016

Abhishek 34(15),



#IPL2022 34 runs from 15 balls - only thrice has a batter taken more runs off Rashid Khan in a T20 innings than Abhishek Sharma did todayGayle 42(16), KXIP-SRH, 2018Vohra 37(14), KXIP-SRH, 2017de Villiers 35(9), SA-AFG, 2016Abhishek 34(15), #SRHvGT , 2022 34 runs from 15 balls - only thrice has a batter taken more runs off Rashid Khan in a T20 innings than Abhishek Sharma did todayGayle 42(16), KXIP-SRH, 2018Vohra 37(14), KXIP-SRH, 2017de Villiers 35(9), SA-AFG, 2016Abhishek 34(15), #SRHvGT , 2022#IPL2022

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #GTvSRH Not often does someone latch onto Rashid Khan like a cheap suit. This has been an exhibition from Abhishek Sharma! Fabulous knock! #IPL2022 Not often does someone latch onto Rashid Khan like a cheap suit. This has been an exhibition from Abhishek Sharma! Fabulous knock! #IPL2022 #GTvSRH

Prithvi @Puneite_ This is the 1st time in IPL Rashid Khan has gone wicketless and conceded 10 rpo after bowling 4 overs in an innings. This is the 1st time in IPL Rashid Khan has gone wicketless and conceded 10 rpo after bowling 4 overs in an innings.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Great partnership between Abhishek and Markram. If anyone wants to take notes how u should play according to each other's strength...this is the way. Markram took care of the pacers. Abhishek scored 34 off 15 against Rashid. #IPL2022 Great partnership between Abhishek and Markram. If anyone wants to take notes how u should play according to each other's strength...this is the way. Markram took care of the pacers. Abhishek scored 34 off 15 against Rashid. #IPL2022

𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮𓃵 @StarkAditya_ Lockie + Rashid : 8-0-97-0 Lockie + Rashid : 8-0-97-0

Manya @CSKian716 These two are treating Rashid like Dayal and Dayal like Rashid. These two are treating Rashid like Dayal and Dayal like Rashid.

Arun @_iArun__ Brian Lara was right on Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan bowling has diminished. And teams play him out... Brian Lara was right on Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan bowling has diminished. And teams play him out...

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rashid has already given us a scar with performance against CSK. Ab kuch bhi kare kya farak. Rashid has already given us a scar with performance against CSK. Ab kuch bhi kare kya farak.

Aumbeti Roydo @roydoaumbeti That feeling when you see Rashid Khan getting bashed by SRH players>>🤤 That feeling when you see Rashid Khan getting bashed by SRH players>>🤤

Tha7a Fan @Tha7aKirkut 21 Year old 40 Year old

against Rashid against Rashid 21 Year old 40 Year oldagainst Rashid against Rashid https://t.co/BplS33CVOl

Boies Pilled Bell⁴⁵👊 @Im_Perfect45



Happiest Person Right Now :-



#SRHvsGT Rashid Khan 4 Overs 45 Runs Zero Wicket .Happiest Person Right Now :- Rashid Khan 4 Overs 45 Runs Zero Wicket .Happiest Person Right Now :-#SRHvsGT https://t.co/1oketr8scG

Abhishek Sharma, Markram helped SRH post 195/6

Kane Williamson lost his first toss of the season and was asked to bat first on a fresh wicket. There was something in it for the bowlers and despite being wayward in the beginning, Mohammed Shami eventually found his length.

The speedster picked up the big wickets of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi and things were set up perfectly for Rashid to dominate the middle overs. However, while Aiden Markram took his time to gauge the pace of the pitch, Abhishek Sharma took the attack to the Afghanistan star.

Gradually, runs began to flow from both ends and the duo added crucial 96 runs for the third wicket. SRH had the platform set for a strong finish in the death overs. However, the wickets of Sharma and Markram derailed their innings a bit.

Still, some sensational hitting from Shashank Singh means SRH will be ecstatic with whatever they have on the board. They know that GT have a dodgy batting line-up. If SRH can make early in-roads with the kind of bowling attack that they have, they could well make it six wins in a row.

