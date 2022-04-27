×
Create
Notifications

"Proving SRH don't need Rashid Khan, he looks clueless!" - Fans troll Rashid & hail Abhishek Sharma as southpaw takes down former SRH star in IPL 2022

Rashid Khan (R) had a rare off day as Abhishek Sharma pounced on the GT spinner. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Rashid Khan (R) had a rare off day as Abhishek Sharma pounced on the GT spinner. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 27, 2022 10:10 PM IST
News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma once again repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors by smashing a classy 65 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. The 21-year-old took a special liking to Rashid Khan and scored 34 runs off his bowling in just 15 balls.

This was one of the main reasons why the Sunrisers didn't lose a cluster of wickets in the middle overs and ended up with a daunting total of 195/6. Aiden Markram also played yet another impactful innings, scoring a fine half-century and proving why he is truly an underrated T20 batter.

Fans on Twitter were amazed to see Abhishek Sharma bat with such confidence, especially against a world-class spinner like Rashid Khan. Here's how they reacted to his carnage:

Abhishek SharmaVs Rashid Khan: 34 (15)Vs others: 31 (27)Not sure anyone's done that to Rashid of late, let alone a 21-year-old uncapped player#IPL2022 #GTvsSRH
Abhishek Sharma scored 34 runs in just 15 balls against Rashid Khan tonight. Played one of the best of the league like a pro, kudos to Abhishek.
Role-clarity and assurance have brought the best out of Abhishek Sharma. Only natural.
I think the confidence with which Abhishek Sharma hit that six against Rashid, I can say that this guy has arrived. Loving his development as a cricketer. Growing in confidence with every passing match. #SRHvGT
Abhishek Sharma in #IPL2022:9(19)13(11)75(50)42(32)3(10)31(25)47(28)65(42)Leading run-scorer of Hyderabad.
Can't remember anyone tackle Rashid Khan as comfortably as Abhishek Sharma has done tonight. #SRHvGT
Abhishek Sharma's last 6 Innings in this IPL 2022:-75(50).42(32).3(10).31(25).47(28).65(42).He is the leading runs scorer for SRH in this IPL so far. https://t.co/XSUSqFPX8e
Abhishek Sharma against spin. Too good man. Those delicious slog sweeps against Rashid. Wow.
Abhishek Sharma is fearless, don’t remember the last time I saw someone completely OWN Rashid Khan 🇮🇳🔥#SRHvsGT #SRHvGT
Abhishek Sharma's strike Rate against spinners in this match - 236.36. - Outstanding. https://t.co/vFPYOD9Ffq
Abhishek Sharma is best Sharma of India
Abhishek Sharma , just one knock away from being selected in Cricket twitter's world cup 11
Venkatesh Iyer, hope you are watching and learn from Abhishek Sharma.
Abhishek Sharma hit 3 Sixes against Rashid Khan todayBabar Azam hit only 2 Sixes in whole PSL Season 2022.#IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/akTl9KQ5T1
Players carrying Sun risers Hyderabad this IPL.Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Both of them have almost 300 runs each this season 🔥 https://t.co/88R4hEDqn2
Abhishek Sharma also carries Williamson in the powerplay, meanwhile Ishan Kishan puts pressure on Rohit Sharma😞 https://t.co/dmmv5Tobvs
Abhishek Sharma great going on💪#SRHvsGT #AbhishekSharma https://t.co/XmzuKGlF2p
Abhishek Sharma bruh! 🙌Too good for Rashid Khan https://t.co/n1qR1Za5Vt
21 year old Abhishek Sharma proving they don't need Rashid Khan #SRHvsGT https://t.co/dT5Ltg7SGA
Such a clean striker of the cricket ball is Abhishek Sharma @SunRisers. Times the ball so well. #SRHvGT
34 runs from 15 balls - only thrice has a batter taken more runs off Rashid Khan in a T20 innings than Abhishek Sharma did todayGayle 42(16), KXIP-SRH, 2018Vohra 37(14), KXIP-SRH, 2017de Villiers 35(9), SA-AFG, 2016Abhishek 34(15), #SRHvGT , 2022#IPL2022
Not often does someone latch onto Rashid Khan like a cheap suit. This has been an exhibition from Abhishek Sharma! Fabulous knock! #IPL2022 #GTvSRH
Abhishek Sharma - World's Best Spinner Rashid Khan 🤒.... #SRHvGT #GTvSRH #GTvsSRH #IPL #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 https://t.co/ZOMH7yfULI
ABHISHEK SHARMA is smacking RASHID KHAN & Rashid looks clueless!WOWWWW 🔥 #SRHvsGT #SRHvGT
This is the 1st time in IPL Rashid Khan has gone wicketless and conceded 10 rpo after bowling 4 overs in an innings.
Great partnership between Abhishek and Markram. If anyone wants to take notes how u should play according to each other's strength...this is the way. Markram took care of the pacers. Abhishek scored 34 off 15 against Rashid. #IPL2022
Lockie + Rashid : 8-0-97-0
These two are treating Rashid like Dayal and Dayal like Rashid.
Brian Lara was right on Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan bowling has diminished. And teams play him out...
Rashid has already given us a scar with performance against CSK. Ab kuch bhi kare kya farak.
That feeling when you see Rashid Khan getting bashed by SRH players>>🤤
21 Year old 40 Year oldagainst Rashid against Rashid https://t.co/BplS33CVOl
Rashid Khan 4 Overs 45 Runs Zero Wicket .Happiest Person Right Now :-#SRHvsGT https://t.co/1oketr8scG

Abhishek Sharma, Markram helped SRH post 195/6

Kane Williamson lost his first toss of the season and was asked to bat first on a fresh wicket. There was something in it for the bowlers and despite being wayward in the beginning, Mohammed Shami eventually found his length.

The speedster picked up the big wickets of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi and things were set up perfectly for Rashid to dominate the middle overs. However, while Aiden Markram took his time to gauge the pace of the pitch, Abhishek Sharma took the attack to the Afghanistan star.

Gradually, runs began to flow from both ends and the duo added crucial 96 runs for the third wicket. SRH had the platform set for a strong finish in the death overs. However, the wickets of Sharma and Markram derailed their innings a bit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Still, some sensational hitting from Shashank Singh means SRH will be ecstatic with whatever they have on the board. They know that GT have a dodgy batting line-up. If SRH can make early in-roads with the kind of bowling attack that they have, they could well make it six wins in a row.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी