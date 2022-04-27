"Proving SRH don't need Rashid Khan, he looks clueless!" - Fans troll Rashid & hail Abhishek Sharma as southpaw takes down former SRH star in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma once again repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors by smashing a classy 65 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. The 21-year-old took a special liking to Rashid Khan and scored 34 runs off his bowling in just 15 balls.
This was one of the main reasons why the Sunrisers didn't lose a cluster of wickets in the middle overs and ended up with a daunting total of 195/6. Aiden Markram also played yet another impactful innings, scoring a fine half-century and proving why he is truly an underrated T20 batter.
Fans on Twitter were amazed to see Abhishek Sharma bat with such confidence, especially against a world-class spinner like Rashid Khan. Here's how they reacted to his carnage:
Abhishek Sharma, Markram helped SRH post 195/6
Kane Williamson lost his first toss of the season and was asked to bat first on a fresh wicket. There was something in it for the bowlers and despite being wayward in the beginning, Mohammed Shami eventually found his length.
The speedster picked up the big wickets of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi and things were set up perfectly for Rashid to dominate the middle overs. However, while Aiden Markram took his time to gauge the pace of the pitch, Abhishek Sharma took the attack to the Afghanistan star.
Gradually, runs began to flow from both ends and the duo added crucial 96 runs for the third wicket. SRH had the platform set for a strong finish in the death overs. However, the wickets of Sharma and Markram derailed their innings a bit.
Still, some sensational hitting from Shashank Singh means SRH will be ecstatic with whatever they have on the board. They know that GT have a dodgy batting line-up. If SRH can make early in-roads with the kind of bowling attack that they have, they could well make it six wins in a row.