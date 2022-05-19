“Quinton de Kock has a reputation for destroying attacks” - Ravi Shastri analyzes LSG opener’s century vs KKR

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has stated that he wasn’t surprised by Quinton de Kock’s brilliant hundred in the IPL 2022 match on Wednesday (May 18).

Shastri believes the South African has a reputation for destroying bowling attacks. He praised de Kock for finishing with a strike rate of 200 while remaining unbeaten at the end of 20 overs.

The 29-year-old smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium. De Kock featured in an unbroken opening stand of 210 with LSG skipper KL Rahul (68 off 51).

Speaking about Quinton de Kock’s knock, which featured 10 fours and as many sixes, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo:

“Quinton de Kock has a reputation for destroying attacks. He has done this for South Africa many times. He has often contributed 50s to 80s for most IPL franchises he has played for. But to score 140 not out, and strike like that for 20 overs, what quality of strokeplay!”

He went on to add:

“He was cutting and pulling the pacers, sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners. He scored runs all over the ground and did not allow the bowlers to settle in.”

The Proteas keeper-batter was under pressure heading into Wednesday’s match against KKR as he was dismissed for 11 and seven in the franchise’s previous two matches. De Kock had gotten a few starts earlier in the season as well but failed to convert most of them into substantial knocks.

“He never changed his tempo” - Shastri on the standout aspect of Quinton de Kock’s innings

Analyzing Quinton de Kock's sensational knock, Shastri noted that he batted with a clear aim and his decision not to slow down made a big difference in the high-scoring clash. The former India coach explained:

“The best thing about de Kock’s innings was that once he realized he had good rhythm going, he never changed his tempo. A lot of times, batters think about playing out a bowler who can be dangerous. But his mindset was clear, to just keep hitting and hitting.”

Shastri added:

“Because of it, they managed to reach 210. If they had lost a wicket even around 140-150, it would have made a difference of 20 runs to the end score.”

Chasing 211, KKR gave LSG a massive scare. Rinku Singh’s 15-ball 40 kept Kolkata in the game, but Lucknow sneaked home by two runs in the end.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra