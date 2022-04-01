IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Twitter admin sends a message to fans on April Fool's Day

Rajasthan Royals gained every IPL fan's attention with their social media prank last month. The Jaipur-based franchise raised many eyebrows when they issued a release stating that captain Sanju Samson was unhappy with one of the social media posts about him. As a result, RR fired their social media admin.

However, soon after, it was disclosed that it was a prank from the Royals team. Quite a few fans were disappointed when they read reports of RR admin losing his job because his funny tweets and comments have entertained the fans on social media.

Since April 1 is widely celebrated as April Fool's Day, a day where people play pranks, the Twitter admin of the Jaipur-based franchise posted the following message for the fans.

"Aaj humaari taraf mat dekhna." (Please don't look at us today)

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 🤐 Aaj humaari taraf mat dekhna Aaj humaari taraf mat dekhna 🙏🤐

It seems like the message is to either inform the fans that RR's admin will not play any pranks or a warning message of a prank planned for later today. The tweet received more than 8,000 likes in four hours, with close to 200 fans retweeting it.

Rajasthan Royals will be in action tomorrow afternoon against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will aim to register their first win of the competition tomorrow (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their second game tomorrow. MI suffered a close defeat against the Delhi Capitals in their season opener.

Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy will play host to this fixture between the two franchises. It will be interesting to see if Rajasthan maintains their winning run in the new IPL season.

