"Slightly concerned with these two teams this time" - Rajkumar Sharma on CSK and MI's IPL 2022 chances

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has admitted that legendary IPL teams Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) don’t look as strong on paper as previous seasons.

Both MI and CSK lost their respective opening encounters in IPL 2022. While Mumbai went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets, Chennai were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets.

Analyzing the MI and CSK squads for the ongoing season, Sharma conceded that the teams have suffered due to the mega auction, which forced them to release most of their key players. Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, he stated:

“I am slightly concerned with these two teams this time. Their key players have left and they are going in with new combinations. Mumbai Indians will definitely miss Trent Boult while Chennai have also lost a couple of their major players. So, they will have to work towards building a new combination.”

However, the 56-year-old asserted that both franchises have the experience and the support staff to fight hard and overcome their deficiencies. He elaborated:

“Their think tank and faculty are very good, so I am hopeful they can bounce back. Remember, both these sides are very experienced and have very good support staff. They have good players as well, since both franchises select their teams after doing a lot of homework.”

Mumbai and Chennai are the two most successful franchises in the IPL, having won five and four titles respectively.

Sunil Gavaskar backs CSK and MI to reach IPL 2022 playoffs

While IPL’s two iconic franchises might not look as strong on paper this season, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed both MI and CSK to make the IPL 2022 playoffs.

During a discussion on Star Sports a few days ago, he gave his prediction on four teams that would progress to the next round. He said:

“Of course Mumbai Indians, I think Delhi Capitals too, the way they have progressed in the last couple of years is impressive, so Delhi Capitals are the second team. “Then, I think it could be Kolkata Knight Riders because they are a very, very good team. And I am hoping for Jaddu’s sake that Chennai Super Kings could be the fourth team."

In the same interaction, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden picked Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore as his four choices, leaving out Mumbai.

