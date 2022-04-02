"When I was captain, I never thought how to restrict Richards" - Ravi Shastri says MI must use Bumrah as attacking option against RR's Buttler

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that the Mumbai Indians (MI) should not look to restrict Jos Buttler in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He urged the five-time IPL champions to unleash their main pacer Jasprit Bumrah to attack Buttler with the intent of getting him out.

MI will take on RR in Match 9 of IPL 2022 on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Admitting that Buttler vs Bumrah will be the key battle in the match, Shastri told ESPNCricinfo:

“When I was captain, I never thought how to restrict Viv Richards but how to dismiss him and who would do that. This is what MI need to do against Buttler, figure out who can get him out. Their trump card is Bumrah, so they need to take that chance at the start, because if he survives for six overs, he will hammer the bowlers.”

The former India all-rounder pointed out that Mumbai need to get Buttler early as he could demoralize the opposition if he gets set. Shastri added:

“If Jos Buttler fires, any opposition, be it an international team or a franchise, they will be in trouble. He scores rapidly and demoralizes the bowlers with his strokes like the paddle sweeps and reverse sweeps. He is another 360 degree player with power.”

The attacking wicketkeeper-batter contributed 35 off 28 balls in RR’s 61-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), hitting three fours and as many sixes.

“Rohit vs Boult is always a solid battle” - Ravi Shastri on former MI teammates in opposite camps

It will be a weird feeling for Trent Boult and the Mumbai players on Saturday as the Kiwi pacer will be representing the Rajasthan franchise. Over the last couple of seasons, Boult and Bumrah formed a lethal pair for Mumbai.

According to Shastri, the Kiwi left-arm seamer will have a key role to play at the top against his former captain Rohit Sharma. The 59-year-old elaborated:

“Rohit vs Boult is always a solid battle. Boult will be charged up and Rohit will be aware of what he can do with the swinging ball. So this would be a really good contest.”

While the New Zealand pacer claimed 2 for 23 against SRH, Rohit scored a 32-ball 41 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

