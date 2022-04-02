×
Create
Notifications

"When I was captain, I never thought how to restrict Richards" - Ravi Shastri says MI must use Bumrah as attacking option against RR's Buttler

Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Jos Buttler. Pics: IPLT20.COM
Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Jos Buttler. Pics: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 02, 2022 01:28 AM IST
News

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that the Mumbai Indians (MI) should not look to restrict Jos Buttler in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He urged the five-time IPL champions to unleash their main pacer Jasprit Bumrah to attack Buttler with the intent of getting him out.

MI will take on RR in Match 9 of IPL 2022 on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Admitting that Buttler vs Bumrah will be the key battle in the match, Shastri told ESPNCricinfo:

“When I was captain, I never thought how to restrict Viv Richards but how to dismiss him and who would do that. This is what MI need to do against Buttler, figure out who can get him out. Their trump card is Bumrah, so they need to take that chance at the start, because if he survives for six overs, he will hammer the bowlers.”

The former India all-rounder pointed out that Mumbai need to get Buttler early as he could demoralize the opposition if he gets set. Shastri added:

“If Jos Buttler fires, any opposition, be it an international team or a franchise, they will be in trouble. He scores rapidly and demoralizes the bowlers with his strokes like the paddle sweeps and reverse sweeps. He is another 360 degree player with power.”
𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬: Second match ⚔️𝐀𝐢𝐦: First win 😎Let's goooooo again, Paltan! 💪💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvRR #TATAIPL MI TV https://t.co/AU0MQW0j8n

The attacking wicketkeeper-batter contributed 35 off 28 balls in RR’s 61-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), hitting three fours and as many sixes.

“Rohit vs Boult is always a solid battle” - Ravi Shastri on former MI teammates in opposite camps

It will be a weird feeling for Trent Boult and the Mumbai players on Saturday as the Kiwi pacer will be representing the Rajasthan franchise. Over the last couple of seasons, Boult and Bumrah formed a lethal pair for Mumbai.

According to Shastri, the Kiwi left-arm seamer will have a key role to play at the top against his former captain Rohit Sharma. The 59-year-old elaborated:

“Rohit vs Boult is always a solid battle. Boult will be charged up and Rohit will be aware of what he can do with the swinging ball. So this would be a really good contest.”
Learn, implement, repeat - Training under Lasith Malinga is simple. 💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | @ninety9sl | @prasidh43 https://t.co/lBTuRo8fFh
Also Read Article Continues below

While the New Zealand pacer claimed 2 for 23 against SRH, Rohit scored a 32-ball 41 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी