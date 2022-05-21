“His shot selection under pressure was outstanding” - Ravi Shastri hails Ashwin for match-winning knock in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 clash

Ravi Shastri has praised Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Ravichandran Ashwin for playing a crucial knock under pressure in the IPL 2022 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former Team India head coach stated that Ashwin is very confident in his batting ability, which came to the fore at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

RR needed to beat CSK in their last league game to ensure a top-two finish in the points table. Chasing 151, they were in a spot of bother at 76 for three. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44) and Ashwin (40* off 23) ensured a five-wicket win for Rajasthan.

Praising Ashwin, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo that the off-spinner’s performance with the bat was the least surprising. He stated:

“Ashwin is a cricketer who plays with passion. He wants to win every game. It doesn’t matter to him who the opponent is. The kind of confidence he has in his ability, you find that in very few cricketers. I know that he has a lot of confidence in his batting. His shot selection under pressure was outstanding. He targeted the right bowlers and pulled out the big strokes when needed. This is how I have seen him bat in the nets. But to take that game into the middle is not easy.”

Rajasthan have constantly promoted Ashwin in the batting order in the ongoing IPL season with mixed results. On Friday, he slammed two fours and three sixes at a key juncture in the game and walked away with the player of the match award.

“Jaiswal doesn’t get overawed even when batting with Buttler” - Ravi Shastri on young RR opener

Speaking about the other batting star of the match for Rajasthan, Shastri praised Jaiswal as someone who can hold his own even with a big name like Jos Buttler at the other end.

The former Indian all-rounder said:

“RR have two matches to go now. If either Buttler or Sanju Samson fire, they can win both games. But now opponents will be wary of Jaiswal as well. What I like about Jaiswal is that he doesn’t get overawed even when batting with Buttler. If Buttler doesn’t hit, he does. This makes RR a very dangerous team.”

Jaiswal, 20, has smashed 212 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 135.03.

Edited by Samya Majumdar